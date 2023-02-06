WLJS New Music Monday Spotlight of the Week (2/6/23):

WLJS New Music Monday Spotlight of the Week (February 6, 2023):
Connor Price
28-year-old Connor Price is a young and talented independent hip-hop artist and actor who hails from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Outside of acting, Price loves to transition over to the sound of hip-hop music. As of right now, he has over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is currently under the label 4 of clubs LLC.
On January 27, 2023, Connor released his album titled on Spotify titled, "Spin the Globe." Some of his song titles include "Violet", "Spinnin", "Blue Shell", and "DIP".
Fun Fact about Connor Price:
Connor Price was a part of the popular tv show Supernatural in the Season 10 episode: The Prisoner.
If you want to listen to this young and talented artist, feel free to go ahead and check out his Spotify Page!