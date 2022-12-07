WLJS is partnering with Hangout Music Festival to bring Jacksonville State students one of the most exciting giveaways yet!
WLJS will be giving away two full general admission passes to Hangout Fest as well as two full VIP passes to the festival.
With these passes, you can hear artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi, Calvin Harris, and much more.
Hangout Music Festival is one of the largest musical festivals in the United States. This is an incredible opportunity that students will not want to miss out on!
To enter the giveaway, follow @wljsjsu on Instagram, tag three friends in the comments, and share the post to your story tagging @wljsjsu. The passes will be given away live on air, but you must complete these tasks to be eligible.
The general admission passes will be given away live on WLJS 91.9 FM on December 9th from 12-2 PM. You must be the 10th caller to win the passes. The number to call is 256-782-5922.
The VIP passes will also be given away live on WLJS 91.9 FM, but those passes will be given away on December 14th from 12-2. You must be the 20th caller to win the VIP passes.
WLJS is excited to hangout with you at Hangout Music Festival, good luck!