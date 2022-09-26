This is an exciting week for Jacksonville State University. Thursday, September 29th, marks the 47th Anniversary for WLJS 91.9 Radio FM.
This week will include past alumni, present members, and future members who have a desire of joining the airwaves.
All alumni are invited to join us on the air from 12-1 PM to talk about the history and evolution of the radio station.
Alumni need to be at the station at 11:30 AM for preparation.
Join in and listen to WLJS 91.9 FM Thursday, September 29th to hear from the founding fathers of the station.