The WLJS 91.9 FM Spotlight Show of the Week (3/1/23):
It's Called Soccer ⚽⚽⚽
Hosted by: Zach Cowart
Soccer Organizations: MLS and Premier League ⚽⚽⚽
In this show, Zach is indeed the soccer expert⚽⚽⚽!!!
Every week, Zach talks about interesting games from the past week and also analyzes players that we should keep our eyes on alongside performances on the field.
Also, as a part of the show, he keeps his audience informed on games that fans should try to watch, along with additional news around the leagues of MLS and the Premier League.
If you interested in soccer, Zach Cowart is the guy you should tune into every week!
Catch "It's Called Soccer" every Tuesday morning from 11AM-Noon on WLJS 91.9 FM in Jacksonville, AL!!