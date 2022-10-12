WLJS 91.9 FM Radio Spotlight Show of the Week: Something Rotten

WLJS 91.9 Spotlight Show of The Week (10/5/22):
Something Rotten 🍅🍅
Hosted by: Alaina Moeller
If you are huge critic of movies, Alaina is the person to listen to 💯💯!! Listed below is the bio of her show.
“Something Rotten is a movie review show that covers critically “bad” films rated 45% or less on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It features deep dives into the production, reception, and plot of a given film before analyzing its themes! Essentially, I watch bad movies so you don’t have to.”- Alaina Moeller
Show Time: Thursday Nights from 7-8pm :) on WLJS 91.9 FM RADIO in Jacksonville, AL