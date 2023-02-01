The WLJS 91.9 FM Radio Spotlight Show of the Week (February 1, 2023):
“Askin’ With Madeline”
Hosted by: Madeline Ricard
When: Thursdays from 11am- 12 pm
Madeline’s Bio on the show:
“Each week I interview a JSU Faculty/Staff member and ask questions about their schooling, career, and college.”
Madeline’s goal is make the JSU/Faculty and staff feel approachable while giving students the opportunity to ask questions. Alongside passing along schooling and career inspiration to students.
Slogan: “The show where you ask and JSU
answers 🐔🐔💯💯💯!!!
Tune into Madeline tomorrow morning from 11am - 12 pm on WLJS 91.9 FM Radio in Jacksonville, AL!