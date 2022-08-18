Last semester a new show brought laughter to WLJS in all sorts of ways. This semester, Blave Talk returns on Wednesdays at 7 P.M. CST.
The show is hosted by JSU students Blake Colley and Dave Ritschard.
When asked to describe the show Blake said: "We are just two guys who talk about things in our lives that most people are afraid to talk about". Some of these things can include their "love life" as well as funny stories from their past.
Every week Blake and Dave come up with new and interesting topics to interest listeners. Last semester they even tried to create WLJS' own form of "The Bachelor".
Dave used to be a traveling man while Blake is a working man. By adding their two names together they came up with Blave Talk.
Join the show for some outrageous stories, fun games, and wild guests every Wednesday nigh at 7 P.M. CST!