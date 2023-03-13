Stephen Day is a Nashville based singer and songwriter who specializes in pop and folk music.
Day has released several albums titled, "Guess I'm Grown Now (2019)", "Guess I'm Grown Now (Acoustic Album; 2020)", "Franky Ave (Live, 2021)", and "The Shapes I'm In (2021)".
In 2022, Day also released an EP under the label, OurVinyl Sessions. Three of his four songs include: "All This Space", "If Standing was Flying", and "My Golden Angel".
As of now, Day has over 700,000 monthly listeners. Popular songs of his include, "If You Were The Rain (2016)", "Autumn's Song (2021)", and "On Top of the World (2021)".
If you would like to check out the awesome sounds of Stephen Day, go ahead and check out his Spotify page right now 🎶🎶🎶🎶!!!!!