New Music Monday Spotlight of the Week (3/6/23):
Jordy Searcy
29-year-old Jordy Searcy is an pop-genre artist known for his indie pop and Christ-themed lyricism.
In 2014, Searcy appeared in Season 7 of "The Voice", and was coached by by the talented artist, Pharrell Williams during his time on the show.
As of today, this young man has over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His most listened song is titled, "Love & War in Your Twenties, which was released in 2018. Following up his number one most listened song on Spotify is another one titled, "Fire".
Searcy also released an album titled, "Daylight", which includes 20 tracks such as "Mirror Girl", "Molly", "Everything I Want", "I Don't Think You Love Me", and more.
If you like to hear some wonderful tracks from this young man, please be sure to check Jordy Searcy out on Spotify!