WLJS 91.9 FM Radio Spotlight Show of the Week: Doing Life Together

WLJS 91.9 Spotlight Show of The Week (10/5/22):
Doing Life Together Hosted by: Will Jackson
When: 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. Every Thursday
Looking for conversations about daily life? Will is the guy to listen to😎😎💯💯!! Whether you are having a good day or bad day, this is the guy you should tune into for comforting to help get through every week.
Will's Bio:
"Hey everyone, my name is Will Jackson and I host a show here on WLJS called doing life together. On this show we discuss some of the good and bad times that we all face while going through life and try to learn something from them. All the while listening to a great selection of music. If that sounds interesting to you the show airs on Thursdays from 11-12!"
Thank you,
Will Jackson