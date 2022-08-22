The semester is starting and things are starting to ramp up at WLJS! We have a good bit of returning shows including Knightro Says.
Knightro Says is hosted by Jacksonville State student Jamerious Borden. The show will air on Thursdays from 4-5 P.M.
Jamerious has been on the air with WLJS since Fall of 2021. He's hosted shows such as Jampac'd and Jampac'd zone.
When asked to summarize his show Jamerious said "on Knightro Says every week I will preview Thursday Night Football as well as discuss the previous Monday Night Football. I will make predictions, read statistics, and discuss all the big games in the NFL".
Make sure to follow Jamerious' Instagram @knightro999 for weekly polls and interactions with his show.
Tune in every week to hear the last word on the NFL every week on WLJS 91.9 FM!