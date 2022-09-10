Jacksonville State’s volleyball team took on the Samford University Bulldogs Saturday, September 10th, in the last game of the Gamecock Classic Invitational. For the Friday games, Jacksonville State beat both Nicholls and South Dakota State in sweeps, 3-0. With many good saves and several good kills, JSU managed to beat Samford 3-1, and they continued their win streak, now 9-0 on the year.
The points kept going slowly back and forth in the first set, with the first timeout being called while Samford was in the lead, 12-8. JSU finally got to serve after a Bulldogs serving error, resulting in an assist from Senior Erin Carmichael and a kill from fifth-year Senior Lena Kindermann. Another timeout was called by the head volleyball coach Todd Garvey to help the Gamecocks gain momentum and come back in the set. It worked to great success, with two kills from redshirt Sophomore Courtney Glotzbach following the timeout. Unfortunately, Jacksonville State could not hold out in the first set of the match, and ultimately lost 25-17.
This second set featured an early five-point run for the Gamecocks with Sophie Riemersma serving for JSU. A timeout could not stop the team’s roll, with a kill by Senior Kylee Quigley and two blocks from Glotzbach. The Gamecocks were on fire with a good start giving them an 8-2 lead early on in the second set. After a few points back and forth, Sophomore Brooklyn Schiffli got a strong ace which helped the team maintain the lead with another small run, now 13-7.
After making a whole rotation mid set, Schiffli served yet again leading to several more kills including one by fifth-year Senior Katie Montgomery. Samford’s next timeout did hurt this new streak the Gamecocks were on, the Bulldogs managed to catch up in the score, 22-19. To counter this change in momentum, Jacksonville State also called a timeout which resulted in the opponents serving an error. This set ended with the Gamecocks winning 25-21, with an excellent finishing ace by graduate Claire Ochs.
The third set kicked off on a good note for the Gamecocks. Glotzbach was on fire with several blocks, and Quigley and Kindermann had the hardest spikes of the night in the set. To maintain this newly found lead, several hard digs were made by Schiffli, Quigley, and Carmichael.
This was the set to watch. The players and the crowd were excited and cheerful as the teams volleyed back-and-forth, with JSU always coming out with the point victory. This long run with serves by Quigley brought the score up to 13-4. After a few more back-and-forth points and Samford trying to catch up, the Gamecocks easily pulled away to win the third set, 25-18.
“Our defense really stepped up the second and third set especially.” Coach Garvey said in the post match presser. “(Carmichael and Schiffli) were all over the place on defense and I think that’s a huge reason why we won.” Brooklyn Schiffli, who accounted for 17 digs on the night, also said, “Even if we’re losing, I know that one play might affect the whole entire game.”
The fourth set started off evenly, 7-6, with Montgomery getting a couple of kills early. The Gamecocks eventually started to pull ahead halfway through the set, finding their rhythm, the team mounted a 15-10 lead. A pair of kills from Kindermann and Montgomery, as well as a game point block from Montgomery, finished off the Bulldogs in the fourth set, 25-21.
This win continued the Gamecocks undefeated streak in the 2022 volleyball season, opening up 9-0 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State wins all three games in their home invitational at Pete Mathews, which means it is their third tournament win on the year. The team’s next match will be at the Alabama State Hornets in Montgomery, Alabama on September 13th at 6 p.m CT. The JSU faithful will be hoping for their team to advance to a perfect 10-0 on the season.