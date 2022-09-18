On Saturday, September 17th, the undefeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks faced off against the undefeated Auburn Tigers at Pete Matthews Coliseum. JSU went into the match sitting on a 12-0 record, while Auburn was 10-0. The Gamecocks played hard against the third Power-5 opponent they have faced in the young season. Unfortunately, Jacksonville State could not complete the miracle comeback and lost the match in the fifth set, 3-2.
"I think the first two sets we were a little bit timid,” JSU volleyball coach Todd Garvey said. “We wanted to win too bad for the crowd and stuff. We weren't playing aggressively, and it showed. The third set we got a lot more aggressive. We talked about how we (did not) care if we won. We just have to come at them more and be more aggressive."
To start the first set off, the Gamecocks served, but the first points went to Auburn while JSU fell behind. A timeout was called by Garvey when the score reached 15-10.
Following the timeout, fifth-year senior Lena Kindermann picked up her 15,000th kill, becoming just the third Gamecock to achieve that mark. Jacksonville State fell 25-19 in the first set, despite Kindermann’s milestone achievement.
Auburn hit a pair of emphatic blocks to score the first points in the second set. It seemed as if the Gamecocks had their heads back in the game after losing the first set, and came back for the lead. Both teams traded kills, but the Tigers scratched their way back, scoring three times in a row. Jacksonville State could never slow down Auburn after their run, losing the second set 25-20.
Starting off the third set, the Gamecocks faced a two set deficit with the possibility of being swept on their home floor. Auburn won the first three points of the third set, carrying over the momentum from the previous sets.
It became clear that the JSU players were fighting much harder in the possible final set of the match.The Tigers found themselves down five points, 21-16. Redshirt sophomore Courtney Glotzbach hit a big kill to bring the lead to 24-19. After a long rally between the two teams, fifth-year senior Katie Montgomery struck a kill that gave JSU the third set victory, 25-19.
Set number four was almost a complete repeat of the previous set. It started with the Tigers scoring the first points and the Gamecocks fighting right back. Auburn did manage to pull ahead midway through, 12-9.
Jacksonville State would catch fire, and so did the hundreds of fans in attendance. The crowd was going wild after every JSU kill. The efforts from graduate player Claire Ochs, and senior Erin Carmichael, highlighted the end of the set. Using their energy the Gamecocks pulled ahead late to win the highly competitive set, 25-23.
The fifth and final set started with the Tigers scoring first, but the Gamecocks tied it back up, feeding off of the crowd’s energy. The last set was back-and-forth, a common theme in this game. Just before the two teams switched sides at the halfway point in the set, the Gamecocks found themselves ahead by just one point, 8-7.
Once the sides switched, so too did the momentum of the match. Though they fought hard the Gamecocks lost, 15-11. The final stretch of the match saw too many errors for JSU on serves and kills, and ultimately cost them their undefeated streak.
“We wish everyone had been healthy so we could have been clicking on all cylinders tonight.” Coach Garvey said, “But, you (have) got to give Auburn credit too, they played extremely well and deserved the win tonight.”