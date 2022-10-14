Tonight’s volleyball matchup saw the Jacksonville State Gamecocks defeat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 3-2, inside of Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks came into the contest following a two game match losing streak against conference rival Kennesaw State. JSU looked to not only bounce back against their inner conference opponent in EKU, but also take advantage of the weekend home stretch. Jacksonville State had won seven straight matches against the Colonels, and raised the streak to eight before the night ended.
Coming into tonight's matchup fifth-year Lena Kindermann needed just eight kills to move past Allyson Zuhlke for second place all time in career kills at JSU. Not only would the star player surpass that total, but she added an astonishing 15 kills on the night to bring her total up to 1,585. “I don’t really know what to say really, I don’t really care about the kills as much.” Kindermann said after the match, “I was just happy to get the win for the team.”
To start off the first set, JSU jumped out to an 8-3 lead early, taking advantage of several errors from EKU. This scoring stretch led to senior libero Erin Carmichael picking up two straight aces, growing the lead in favor of the Gamecocks. Fifth year player Katie Montgomery led the charge for Jacksonville State, adding a few points of her own on fantastic kills that grew the lead to 13-7. Montgomery leads the ASUN volleyball conference with a hitting percentage of .407, ranking her 18th in the nation in the stat.
The set grew closer making it 17-16, with the tide seeming to turn in favor of the Colonels late in the first set. From then on it was back and forth the rest of the set, and the rest of the match really. The set came to a close thanks to some late heroics from graduate player Sophia Riemersma whose late efforts pushed the score to 25-23, giving JSU the 1-0 lead.
The second set began with both teams going back and forth until the Gamecocks eventually got an early advantage, 9-5. Despite growing the lead to four, the Colonels just wouldn’t go away and took a 13-11 lead before a timeout from head volleyball coach Todd Garvey. Following the timeout, the Gamecocks battled back to make it just a one point deficit, forcing the Colonels to call a timeout of their own late in the second set. The comeback attempt came up just short for JSU and the Colonels would go on to win the set, 25-20, tying the match 1-1.
The third set began with very competitive play from both sides, with the game knotted up 5-5 before a Kindermann avalanche. Standout Lena Kindermann tallied up five kills midway through the set, bringing the Gamecocks to a 14-11 lead. Kindermann had an unreal set and came away with the set winning kill to give Jacksonville State a 25-22 third set victory.
With the Gamecocks attempting to seal the win with a fourth set win, EKU jumped out to a commanding 6-0 lead. The Colonels would hold that fourth set advantage and never look back, continuing to grow and hold their lead throughout the set. Eastern Kentucky would go on to win the fourth set in dominating fashion, 25-19, forcing a fifth and final set with the game on the line.
With the fifth squarely underway the JSU faithful in attendance got into the action, growing the tension of each and every block or kill. Fortunately, the Gamecocks fueled themselves off that fantastic energy, taking a 4-1 lead to start the set. Graduate Sophia Riermersma added two kills to match a total of ten kills on the night, giving JSU a 7-3 advantage. The Gamecocks continued their offensive surge in the final set, and senior Zoe Gonzales finished things off with an empathic kill to win the set for the Gamecocks, 15-9.
Gonzales not only got the game sealing kill on the night, but also surpassed a career milestone of 300 career kills. Her night was not only highlighted by her seven total kills and five total blocks, but also her enthusiastic energy her teammates fed off of all night.
“We competed very well tonight. We had spurts of success and spurts where things didn’t go our way. But I’m proud that we kept battling no matter what.” Coach Garvey said after the match, “We know Bellarmine is going to bring us a challenge tomorrow, there are no easy teams in our conference. They have a great coach and we know we are going to be tested again tomorrow.
The Gamecocks won tonight’s match 3-2, bringing their record to 17-3 and their conference record to 5-2. The Jacksonville State volleyball team will look to start a new winning streak tomorrow, with a match against the Bellarmine Knights at Pete Mathews Coliseum coming at 4 p.m. CT.