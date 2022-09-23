The Jacksonville State Gamecocks opened ASUN conference play on Friday evening with a dominating win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, 3-1. The Gamecocks volleyball team came into the match hoping to bounce back from their last Saturday loss to the undefeated Auburn Tigers, their first loss on the season.
The standout player of the match was easily fifth-year senior Lena Kindermann. After surpassing 15,000 career kills last weekend, Kindermann came out today and added 13 more kills to her monumental total along with the victory.
“Tonight was actually a little bit of an off-night for her, which is crazy.” Head volleyball coach Todd Garvey said, “For her, she is capable of playing even better than that. And that shows just how good she is, that even on her off-nights she looks that good.”
JSU dominated the first set after jumping out to an early lead in the start. Another fifth-year senior, Katie Montgomery, led the way with fierce kill after fierce kill which ignited the JSU faithful in attendance.
“I thought it was awesome, we have been really impressed with the crowds this year and it is awesome to have that support.” Coach Garvey said, “Against Auburn last weekend it was unreal, and it was another good crowd tonight, so it is great to have the community and students come out and support us.”
The Gamecocks would pull away from UCA and never look back in the first set. with a 24-11 lead. Senior libero Erin Carmichael, gave JSU the 25-11 score off of an amazing dig point to seal the first set win.
The Gamecocks found themselves in a tight one in the second set. After the Sugar Bears mounted an early lead, senior Kylee Quigley struck a pair of strong kills to turn the tables in the set. With the score standing at 23-19, the final two points of the set would go in JSU’s favor. A kill from redshirt-sophomore Courtney Glotzbach and another forced error for the Sugar Bears finished off the second, 25-19.
With the hope of capturing their ninth sweep in just 14 games, the Gamecocks crumbled from the weight of the pressure they put on themselves in the third set.
“I think we let our guard down in the second and third (set).” Coach Garvey said, “They, (UCA), started believing they could play with us in the second, and then they did, so I think we just have got to learn to put our foot down a little sooner.”
Faced with another early deficit from Central Arkansas in the third set, Jacksonville State was able to pull back into the match via amazing defensive effort from Kindermann. The crowd saw multiple diving digs from the fifth-year senior, who saved points for her team to tie the set at eight.
The outstanding defense from Kindermann and the team was not enough to overcome their mistakes, as the Gamecocks continued to have error after error, The lead for Central Arkansas ballooned up to 21-12 in the third set. JSU attempted a hard-fought comeback going on a 7-3 run, but would ultimately come up short, 25-19.
Now with some real pressure on themselves, the Jacksonville State players looked to take home their 13th win of the young season. The fourth set was an absolute masterclass from Lena Kindermann, who had two kills and a block early, giving JSU a 6-4 lead before she was substituted out.
Without the powerful veteran presence in the lineup the set became very competitive, much like the previous two sets were. This time around Jacksonville State would play less sloppily and far more focused, maintaining a 13-9 lead on the scoreboard.
Following a timeout from UCA, Kindermann returned to the court and continued her domination, building the lead to 17-11 in favor of JSU. She added yet another blocked point, her fourth of the night, and the Gamecocks found themselves holding a 24-14 lead. The fourth and final set ended on a Sugar Bears service error, securing the match 25-14, and the game 3-1.
The JSU Gamecocks (13-1) will look to continue their excellent regular season tomorrow, Saturday, September 24th against the North Alabama Lions (10-3). This matchup, which is set at 4 p.m. CT, will be a good one in Pete Mathews Coliseum, as the two teams find themselves atop the ASUN volleyball standings.