The Jacksonville State Gamecocks continue to beat opponents left and right to advance to 8-0 on the historical season. On Friday night JSU swept the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, winning the second match of the Gamecock Classic Invitational, at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Gamecocks managed to jump out to a significant lead early in the first set, which kept the Jackrabbits on their toes throughout. Senior Kylee Quigley, along with the help of setter Claire Ochs and the rest of the team, managed to repeatedly hit kills to rack up the points. Quigley accounted for eight of the team's 44 kills on the night. The Gamecocks finished off the first set with vigor, adrenaline, and a strong scoring run to win the set 25-14.
However, despite the momentum gained in the first set, the second set proved to be much harder for Jacksonville State. The SDSU Jackrabbits were continuously neck and neck with the Gamecocks throughout the second set. Late in the set, after the score got to 21-21, head volleyball coach Todd Garvey called a time out to talk with his team.
“If things are going our way or we get a big lead, we have a tendency to relax a little bit.” Garvey said in the post-match presser. “They know how good we can be when we’re focused, I just reminded them of that (in the timeout).”
When Jacksonville State and South Dakota State returned to the court, the Gamecocks players implemented their coach’s words. Their focus and drive returned, and they finished off the seton a great run. They won the set with a score of 25-23, giving JSU the two-set advantage, and the chance to complete their sixth sweep of the season.
Regardless of the two set wins, the third set was the most difficult for the JSU Gamecocks. The Jackrabbits played very offensively in the third, just like Garvey speculated they would after the close second set loss. Throughout the last set, the score was consistently tied, sparking speculation that Jacksonville State could not pull off the upset.
Then, Sophomore Brooklyn Schiffli hit an ace off her serve which threw the Jackrabbits off and made headway for the Gamecocks to hold the lead. From that point forward, JSU hit kill after kill, bringing the score to 24-20 late into the Friday night.
After an intense back-and-forth battle for the ball in the last few moments of the game, Quigley hit a masterful kill to balloon the score up to 25-20. That score brought home the win for the Gamecocks and marked the team’s eighth win in eight matches.
“Every little girl dreams of it,” said Quigley in the post-game presser. “That’s the best feeling ever, it makes your inner child, feel so good.”
Next up for the Gamecocks, they play against the Samford Bulldogs this Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. It will be the final match for this JSU team in the Gamecock Classic Invitational, and the Jacksonville State faithful will be looking to see if the team can continue to add on to history.