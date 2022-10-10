After their last match on Friday concluded with a 0-3 loss at home to KSU, the Sunday, October 9th, afternoon rematch against Kennesaw State saw yet another disappointing sweep. Jacksonville State lost to ASUN conference rival Kennesaw State for their second straight 0-3 defeat, only this time on the Owl’s home court in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The Owls entered the day with a record of 11-4, but was still tied with the 16-2 JSU team in the ASUN standings, holding a conference record of 4-1. With just their third loss on the season the Gamecocks officially drop out of the top of the ASUN standings, while Kennesaw rises to the top.
Jacksonville State lost the first set in the early afternoon match 25-19, showing signs of stagnation on the offensive side late in the set. The second set was even worse for the Gamecocks, as the Owls jumped out to a ten point advantage, winning the set 25-15. The third and final set of the day saw the most fight out of JSU’s team, but ultimately the team came up just short, losing 26-24.
The scoreboard did not fully reflect how Jacksonville State played throughout the three sets. As a team they played a strong game through and through, but KSU simply matched the Gamecocks on every front.
JSU was held to a total of 45 points in the match on Sunday, a tally that is their second lowest of the year, trailing only to last Friday's loss. That matchup saw them only collect 38 total points in three sets. Whilst KSU finished their afternoon with a sum of 67 points in the afternoon match, thumping the Gamecocks in kills and blocks on the stat sheet.
Even with the Owl’s impressive showing on both sides of the ball, the Gamecocks beat themselves more than anything on Sunday. Jacksonville State continued finished with a total of 18 attack errors on the day, with multiple service errors as well. This tied for sixth most on the year out of the nineteen total games up to this point in the season.
Sunday also saw JSU tie their lowest assists total on the year, with just 30 assists through three sets. The Gamecocks also set a new season low kill number, with 31.
In the loss, the Gamecocks were still led by fifth year senior Lena Kindermann. Who fought hard for JSU. She finished with a total of 10 points scored on the afternoon, all of which were timely kills. Graduate Claire Ochs also ended the match with 10 digs. Despite what the scoreboard said, Jacksonville State made Kennesaw earn their victories on both days, and move forward into the ASUN conference play.
The Gamecocks will take on Eastern Kentucky in their next contest at home, in the Pete Mathews Coliseum, on Friday, October 14th at 6 p.m. Jacksonville State will look to rebound from the back-to-back losses at home, in front of the ecstatic JSU faithful that awaits them in their friendly confines. The ASUN conference tournament is slowly approaching, and will take place on November 17th.