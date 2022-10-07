The Gamecocks volleyball team has amassed an astounding overall record of 16-1 and a perfect conference record of 4-0 over the first few months of play. Tonight’s action did not reflect the Gamecocks stellar season, as they got swept at home by Kennesaw State, losing 3-0.
Tonight's match, between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Kennesaw State Owls, was the first match of the two taking place over the weekend. So, the Gamecocks have a shot at revenge in the second matchup on Sunday October 9th, in Kennesaw, Georgia.
“We’re disappointed in how we played but we are looking forward to Sunday,” head volleyball coach Todd Garvey said after the match. “(The energy) wasn’t good, but we don’t want it to be with a loss like tonight.”
The first set started off with the Gamecocks jumping out to a slim 6-5 lead over the Owls, with three of the first six JSU points coming from Kennesaw State service errors. As the set continued, the Owls took the score advantage and grew it into a 21-13 lead. With this lead Kennesaw State never looked back, and the Owls went on to win the first set 25-16, to take a 1-0 set point. Jacksonville State was held to only eight kills and zero blocks in the first set, floundering in comparison to Kennesaw State’s thirteen kills and three blocks.
The highly competitive second set was highlighted by the two squads swapping leads for the first twenty points of the set. That amazing run was unfortunately expanded on by the Owls who took a commanding 15-9 lead. The Gamecocks just couldn’t seem to get any momentum going offensively all night, and Kennesaw State took advantage of the team’s miscues to grow their lead to 18-11. JSU attempted to mount a comeback, closing the gap on the scoreboard to make it 23-21 near the end of the set before a KSU timeout.
Coming down to the wire, Jacksonville State had fought hard to tie the set up at 24-24, thanks to kills from sophomore Courtney Glotzbach and a few assists from fifth year senior Katie Montgomery. Despite the Gamecocks late efforts, Kennesaw State capitalized on some timely opportunities and won the set 27-25, taking a 2-0 match point lead,
The third set was a must win set for the Gamecocks, as they face the possible sweep for just the second time all year. Fifth year senior Lena Kindermann kicked off the set with a pair of emphatic kills off of the bodies of KSU players. Glotzbach added in a great kill as well, but Jacksonville State still trailed 6-5 early on.
Graduate player Claire Ochs seemed to light a fire under the squad in the third set by her amazing defensive effort. “She’s done a great job of being a leader all year for us and having that energy that the team feeds off of,” coach Garvey said.
The effort from Ochs sparked a small comeback, but the Gamecocks still needed a little extra fight to even the score late, finding themselves down 21-18 in the third set. Unfortunately, Kennesaw State put the nail in the coffin with a kill that ballooned the lead to a 25-19 third set win. Kennesaw State had won the match 3-0, taking one from Jacksonville State at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Jacksonville State now drops to 16-2 on the season, and 4-1 in conference play. The loss tonight drops the Gamecocks from the lone spot atop of the conference standings, and ties them with Kennesaw State and Liberty in the ASUN division.