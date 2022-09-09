The Gamecocks, playing in the team’s home opener for the 2022 season, took down a competitive Nicholls State team Friday morning. The game marked the start of a long stretch of home games for JSU at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
After going undefeated in their first six matches on the road, Jacksonville State was able to keep the winning streak alive against the Nicholls Colonels, despite facing significant deficits in the first and third sets.
The first set of the game started with the Gamecocks falling behind early, two to four. The Jacksonville State team made a quick comeback to keep the game neck and neck, before the Colonels were able to stretch the lead out yet again. Down thirteen to nine halfway through the set, JSU was able to come all the way back off of a 16-8 run.
The Gamecocks turned the tables in the set, fifth year senior Lena Kindermann had six kills in an amazing stretch that led the way for the 25-21 first set win.
JSU went into the second set riding high off of the end of the last set and walloped Nicholls State early. The Gamecocks pulled ahead of the Colonels, nine to three, which forced an early timeout from a Nicholls team that was trying to stop a flaming hot Jacksonville State team.
Despite the timeout, JSU continued to dominate Nicholls, who was clearly still rattled from losing the way they did in the first set. The Gamecocks went on to win the second set, 25-10, which started the hopes for JSU fans to see yet another sweep on the fantastic season.
The third set was the most competitive of the three, it was neck and neck until Nicholls pulled ahead early, to take a three point lead. Jacksonville State called a quick timeout after not being able to chisel into the Nicholls lead, down twelve to nine. The game continued to look bleak for JSU fans who wanted to see the team pull off the sweep, as they were losing in the set late, 23-20.
After another excellent timeout from Gamecocks head coach Todd Garvey, JSU went on yet another great run to tie the game up 23-23. Senior Erin Carmichael led the run for the Gamecocks, she hit a pair of aces off of great serves which gave the team the lead late. The final point of the set came off of a block from Senior Kylee Quigley, who gave the team the 25-23 advantage, and the three set victory in the first match of the Gamecock Classic Invitational.
Kindermann led all players in the match with an outstanding 17 kill game, with a .394 hit percentage throughout the three sets. JSU returns to play, looking to add another win onto their undefeated season, tonight at 7 p.m. CT. The Gamecocks will face off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second match of the home tournament.