The JSU volleyball team returned to action after yesterday’s strong win over Central Arkansas, and decimated the North Alabama Lions, 3-0. The Gamecocks played stellar defense, tallying 7 blocks, and showcased their elite hitting ability, racking up 44 total kills in the three sets.
“Tonight's win is one of the most complete matches we have played all year long.” Head volleyball coach Todd Garvey said, “We were focused from the very start to the very end, and sometimes it is easy to let off the gas, but tonight we did a great job of keeping our foot down.”
Jacksonville State got off to a strong start, riding high on the momentum from Friday’s victory, the team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set. The excellent beginning for Jacksonville State forced an early timeout, fortunately the halt in play would not slow the outstanding JSU players.
Halfway through the set North Alabama found themselves down big, 12-3, and the Gamecocks were just starting to warm up. Piling on block after block, senior Zoe Gonzalez rejected any hopes the Lions had of a comeback, and JSU won the set 25-9. Gonzalez finished the night with a game high eight blocks.
“I love her defensive effort. She has been out for two weeks because of her ankle (injury), but she is finally starting to get her vertical back and is getting healthy.” Coach Garvey said, “She’s a dominant blocker for this team, and it showed tonight, so it was awesome to see.”
The second set was very similar to the previous one with the Gamecocks once again jumping out to an early lead, 7-1. Senior libero Erin Carmichael hit a pair of aces in a row which forced yet another North Alabama timeout.
As the set continued on, the Gamecocks continued to add on the points and took an 18-7 lead halfway through the second. The atmosphere at Pete Mathews Coliseum was still electric for a Saturday evening matchup, with the JSU faithful getting more loud after every emphatic kill.
“The crowd has been great all year, I am super impressed.” Coach Garvey said, “They have done a great job coming out and supporting us, and it gives us that good edge.”
The Jacksonville State fans, and even players, did not have to do much to finish off the second set, a myriad of North Alabama errors finished off the set, 25-12.
The third set opened with the Lions taking their first lead of the match, 2-1. That lead would mark the start of the most competitive set of play for the entire match, with both teams battling to take a substantial lead.
Star fifth-year hitter Lena Kindermann, was able to hit multiple emphatic kills which vaulted the Gamecocks to a 13-10 lead halfway through the third.
“We just had a different mentality after yesterday, we were really focused and really dialed in.” Kindermann said in a post-match interview, “We just tried to do anything we could do to stop them, and had a lot of fun on the way.”
Jacksonville State was able to maintain the three point advantage for a large part of the match, holding a 19-16 lead before a UNA timeout. After the timeout the rest of the points in the night all went in the Gamecocks favor, winning the third and final set 25-16.
“Today just felt like a great game honestly, we had so much energy out on the court.” Kindermann said, “It did not even matter if we would have played more sets. If it went to four or five (sets), which I am glad it didn’t, but we were playing such a good game that I don’t think we would have lost.”
Saturday’s win marked JSU’s 9th sweep in just fifteen games, and advances them to a large lead in the ASUN Conference standings. The Gamecocks will return to play next Friday, September 30th, against Queens University of Charlotte. JSU will leave their friendly home confines to hit the road and travel up to Charlotte, North Carolina, for their 5 p.m. CT matchup.