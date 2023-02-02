Coach Todd Garvey confirmed his rumored departure from the Jacksonville State volleyball team via a social media post Thursday afternoon.
"It's been a great ride the past five years and has been a very tough decision to leave JSU." Garvey said in his tweet, "A special thanks to all of my former players from for all the great memories on and off the court, and for always giving everything you had."
Following a 24-6 season which saw the Gamecocks reach the ASUN volleyball tournament, coach Garvey moved into rare air for JSU coaches, surpassing 100 career wins in just five seasons.
According to a statement from coach after the news was confirmed earlier today, Garvey said he will be looking forward a new opportunity closer to his hometown.
"Thanks to Greg Seitz (JSU's athletic director) an JSU athletics for all the support over the years, and for being so understanding and patient while I was making this hard decision to take another job opportunity," said Garvey.