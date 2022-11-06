As the 2022 volleyball season continues to wind down, the Gamecocks gain a pair of sweeps over the weekend. The team played Lipscomb on Friday, November 4th, and Austin Peay on Saturday, November 5th. The wins brought Jacksonville State’s overall record to 22-5, holding an impressive winning percentage of 0.815, good enough for best in the ASUN conference.
JSU’s first game against Lipscomb was held in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bison's got a quick jump up on the scoreboard until graduate player Claire Ochs set fifth-year senior Lena Kindermann up for the first kill of the match for the Gamecocks. Ochs had just recently surpassed 5,000 career assists, most of which date back to her time at Southeast Missouri State. Lipscomb managed to stay ahead until halfway through the set when JSU went on a four-point run to steal the lead, 12-11. The run, which involved two kills from Kindermann and sophomore Courtney Glotzbach, was good enough to hold off Lipscomb and for JSU to win the first set 25-22.
The second set was not as close as the first, but it was extremely entertaining. Lipscomb scored the first couple of points in the set again, but Jacksonville State immediately went on a six-point run to even the score. Senior libero Erin Carmichael got two aces in the run that tied the set, 10-10. Carmichael had recently surpassed a special accolade of her own, moving past 1,300 career digs. The Gamecocks eventually pulled away in the second set to win, 25-19.
The third and final set was an absolute battle. Small runs from each team, and a few errors on both sides, allowed the scoreboard advantage to go back-and-forth. After tying it 25-25, Lipscomb made a critical serving error, extending the game for both squads. Finally, after a long run of scoring errors, a kill by graduate player Sophie Riemersma sealed the sweep in Nashville, 29-27.
This Lipscomb game was Coach Garvey’s 100th career win in his tenure here at Jacksonville State University. The milestone was not something Coach Garvey was necessarily striving for, but with a team as good as this one has been all season, the accolade was inevitable. With the win, Coach Garvey became just the third head coach in JSU volleyball history to surpass 100 career wins.
The win was also sweet because, with the victory against another ASUN competitor, it guaranteed that Jacksonville State will play in the ASUN Championships tournament November 17th-19th. In the matches they will compete for the ultimate title of the season, the ASUN conference championship.
The Gamecocks volleyball team also faced the Austin Peay Governors in Clarksville, Tennessee. JSU fought once again to win, in only three sets, and sweep the Governors for the team’s 14th sweep of the year. Jacksonville State made easy work of Austin Peay in the first set, winning 25-17.
The second set was not one to miss. It started calmly with several good volleys and points being traded between both teams. At the end of the set, the score was tied at 25-25. Attack and serving errors made the points continue to be traded with one team not being able to take the lead over the other. The pressure was on, but a kill from senior Zoe Gonzales off of an emphatic block sealed the very long set, 33-31.
The last set was again close, but it was not nearly as intense as the previous. JSU needed one point to end the game after the score stood at 24-18. Riemersma added in one of her 12 kills on the match to win the set, completing the back-to-back sweeps. Riemersma also passed 1,000 career kills in the match.
Jacksonville State’s next game will be on Friday, November 11th, against the University of North Alabama. It will be held at home in the Pete Mathews Coliseum, but it will also be available to watch on ESPN+. The game will be the last home game of the season for the Gamecocks.