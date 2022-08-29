Following the team’s outstanding 42-17 win over the tenth ranked FCS team in the country, Stephen F. Austin, a pair of JSU football players have received ASUN player of the week honors. The awards recognize the most impressive offensive and defensive performances from the past weekend’s football games.
The ASUN Offensive Player of the Week award went to the Gamecocks senior quarterback, Zion Webb. Webb showcased his dual threat ability in the dominating win last Saturday. Through the air, the quarterback went 9/15 for 160 yards, and on the ground he accounted for 59 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He led the Jacksonville State offense to 484 yards of total offense in just three quarters of play.
Sophomore safety for JSU, Deco Wilson, garnered ASUN Defensive Player of the Week honors. Wilson was able to defend the back end of a Gamecocks defense that only allowed 135 passing yards. Wilson also pulled in a fantastic interception of his own that continued the team’s excellent momentum in the third quarter. His interception allowed for Jacksonville State to put on the final touchdown of the game, which was 35 straight points unanswered by Stephen F. Austin.
Both players will return to action this Saturday, as Jacksonville State is set to play the Davidson Wildcats this upcoming weekend. The September 3rd matchup will be the first home game at Burgess-Snow Field for JSU in the new season. The game will also be the first of only four home games for the Gamecocks over the course of the eleven game season.