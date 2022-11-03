Jacksonville State’s cross country, with both the men and women’s seasons winding down, competed in the ASUN Conference Championship last Saturday. This past weekend saw the Gamecocks men’s team place 12th and the women’s team 13th against their fellow conference foes at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.
The Gamecocks came into the October 29th meet well rested following their last meet, at the FSU XC Invitational, on October 7th. Though neither cross country team for Jacksonville State placed exceptionally high, they did not perform poorly. In all actuality, it was anything but a bad team performance, their placements simply failed to reflect the numerous personal records set by both teams on Saturday.
Competing against the likes of regionally ranked North Florida, Lipscomb, and Central Arkansas, the men’s team placed 12th out of 14 total teams. The team finished the 8-kilometer race with a final team score of 365, and an average team time of 26:36.
The women’s team placed 13th out of 14 ASUN teams in the 5-kilometer race, taking place right after the men’s race. The women’s squad boasted a total score of 349, alongside an average team time for the 5K at 19:15. The top runner for the women’s team completed the race among the top 50 of runners out of the 116 player field.
Jacksonville State’s men’s team was led by sophomore runner Rodrigo Fraga Odriozola. Odriozola finished with an impressive time of 25:53, placing 66th overall in the 8K run. The second year runner has been a strong competitor for the Gamecocks all season, especially as one of the handful of sophomore runners on a predominantly freshman led men’s team. Odriozola has consistently been among the team's top finishers throughout the season, along with freshmen runner Jack Lowe. Lowe finished with a time of 25:57, placing 69th on Saturday’s meet.
The women’s team saw sophomore Bethelhem Manzano Jimeno continue her excellent season, finishing with the fastest 5K time on the squad of 18:14. Her sub-18:30 time marked the fastest 5K time of the season for the women’s team thus far. Jimeno finished the day well, and ended with a solid placement of 50th. Following right behind Jimeno for the Gamecocks was standout freshman runner Elsa Chan. Chan concluded her day placing 56th in the field, running a time of 18:20. Last Saturday’s time was a personal best for Chan in her young career, and falls behind Jimeno as the second fastest time ran in the 5K for the women’s team this season.
The Gamecocks have one more meet before the end of the Fall 2022 season. Jacksonville State will, yet again, head to Huntsville for the third and final time to compete in the NCAA Southern Region Championships. At the meet JSU will face off against some of the best teams in the region, along with some familiar ASUN teams, who all have their sights set on a national championship berth.
This meet will come with some unusual nuances for the Gamecock runners, as the men will participate in a 10K race, while the women jump up to a 6K race. The meet will take place on Friday, November 11th, as Jacksonville State looks to continue their major improvements on the season against some very strong regional competition.