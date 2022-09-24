Jacksonville State’s cross country trekked out to Charlotte, North Carolina this past Friday to participate in the Queen City Invite. The Gamecocks have had a steady season thus far, seeing several strong performances and personal records in both the Jacksonville State Foothills Invitational and the North Alabama Showcase.
Queen City is JSU’s second standard race of the season, where the men participated in the 8k run, while the women ran the 5k. The Gamecocks saw a good number of personal record times set at the meet, many coming from the younger runners on both teams.
Jacksonville State's men’s cross country team achieved yet another top five finish as a group. Taking 4th place on Friday afternoon, just as they did in their home meet a few weeks ago. As a unit the Gamecocks tallied a score of 139 points, with the team averaging a finish time of 26:17. JSU was led by standout true freshman Jack Lowe.
Lowe has been the team’s front runner in all three meets on the year, notching just his second collegiate 8k run under his belt in Charlotte on Friday. Though Jack Lowe did not set a new PR, he still managed to put up a strong time of 25:41 in the race, eleven seconds off his personal record. His time would be good enough to take 16th place in the men’s field, scoring 15 points for the JSU team. Not only that, but Lowe’s performance in the Queen City Invite ranked 10th all time for an individual Gamecock in 8,000 meters.
The Gamecocks women’s cross country had a great showing as well on Friday afternoon. The team finished in 7th place overall out of 15 other college teams competing in the race. Jacksonville State finished with a strong total of 188 points, and a sub-twenty average time finish of 19:39.
Women’s XC was led by breakout freshman Elsa Chan. The Australian native led the charge for JSU, finishing 14th overall with 9 points going to her team. Chan also finished with an impressive 5k time of 18:22, setting a personal record for the young runner as she improved by twelve seconds from last weekend's meet. Her time was good enough to move her up to 7th place on Jacksonville State’s 5k all time list.
“I’m really excited, but also nervous going into the next meet because there’s gonna be a lot of faster teams racing.” Elsa Chan said, “I think it’ll be good practice for conference and regional championships.”
The Queen City Invite saw a stampede of Jacksonville State runners have strong performances, and set new personal records. The Gamecocks runners will look to keep the momentum they have going as they head to Tallahassee, Florida on October 7th to run in the FSU XC Invitational.