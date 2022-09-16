On Friday, September 16, Jacksonville State’s men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled up to Huntsville, Alabama to compete in the North Alabama Showcase. Coming off of their last meet, which saw both of JSU’s teams place fourth and fifth respectively, the Gamecocks went into Huntsville with individual improvements on their mind.
For the women's 5k, or 5000-meter run, the Gamecocks finished in 28th out of 39 overall groups. They were able to beat teams such as Gadsden State, Alabama A&M, and Georgia State, with the University of Alabama coming in first place. Jacksonville State's women's team average time marked in at 19:45. A total of 383 women finished the 5k run, with 9 of them being JSU runners.
Freshman Elsa Chan was the top performer for Jacksonville State once again. She finished in 114th place overall, with a time of 18:34.89. At the last meet, Chan led the way with a run of 14:51.80 in the 4000 meter. It only took her an extra 3:83 to run another 1000 meters. Finishing next for JSU was the returning sophomore Bethelhem Manzano Jimeno, in 218th place, running a 19:30.53. Seven more Gamecocks finished the women’s leg, and featured impressive times in between 20 and 25 minutes.
The JSU men’s team competed in the showcase's 8000-meter run. The Gamecocks finished in 25th place out of 37 total teams in the run. They managed to beat teams such as Gadsden State, Birmingham-Southern, and close rival Troy. The University of Alabama once again came in first place, ahead of the rest of the competition.
11 runners for Jacksonville State participated in the 8k run, with freshman Jack Lowe leading the group once again. Lowe came in 131st place, with a time of 25:30.39. His first lap was completed right under the five minute mark, at 4:49.9, which is very impressive. Lowe did have a mishap on his second lap, which forced him to slow down his pace and resulted in a finish of just 9:44.60. Lowe would drastically pick up his pace to 5:19 and 5.26 on his final two laps of the run. If he would have kept that consistent five-minute pace throughout the entirety of the run he could have easily finished in first place overall.
Next for JSU came Caden Meyer with a time of 26:17.35, bringing him to 174th place. Half a minute behind him was Rodrigo Fraga Odriozola with a time of 26:40.01, good enough for 206th place.
The Gamecocks Cross Country team will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, September 23rd, to race at the Queen City Invitational next. This will be the teams second to last meet of the season before the big ASUN Conference Championship. The JSU teams are taking advantage of every single meet to work hard on improving both individual and team scores.