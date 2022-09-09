Jacksonville State’s soccer team, which has been on the road for the last four matches, have struggled to get their first win on the 2022 season. After the Gamecocks started the year off with a good preseason exhibition win over Chattanooga, the team has lost their last six games on the year. That all changed on Friday night as the JSU soccer team overcame a first half dust up to thrash the Alabama State Hornets, 4-1.
The match kicked off just after 7pm, and not even ten minutes later the JSU offense surged down the field to score the first points of the night. Senior forward Cynthia Bagozzi knocked in the right footed shot on the goal, following a great assist from Junior defender Kylie Wells. The goal, which was just the second goal of the season for the Gamecocks, put the Jacksonville State team up, 1-0, early in the first half.
Just after the halfway point in the first half, it became clear that this match was going to be very physical. At the twenty-four minute mark in the half, a total of 13 fouls had been whistled on both teams. The tensions were clearly rising between both squads, but so was the momentum for JSU. Cynthia Bagozzi knocked in yet another shot on goal. The score, which gave the Gamecocks a 2-0 lead, barely snuck in past the Alabama State goalie to the bottom left of the net.
Both offenses seemed to be buzzing up and down the field, as the Hornets would respond fairly quickly with their own goal at the 28:59 mark in the first half. The ASU score was then quickly overshadowed by Bagozzi, as she was able to successfully complete the three score hat trick just thirteen seconds later.
As the first half began to come to a close, Jacksonville State scored their fourth goal off of a Kylie Wells right footer to bring the score to 4-1. It quickly became apparent that the offensive struggles the Gamecocks had faced in the first six games, were gone for this match. However, the offensive success is not what the JSU faithful would remember from the game.
Right before the dominant half for the Gamecocks came to a close, Alabama State’s Kristen Thomas and JSU’s Senior forward Kimberly McPhearson would get into a scuffle. Luckily it was broken up before it could get worse, but both players were red-carded and subsequently ejected from the match. This forced both teams to play with just ten players on the pitch, instead of the usual eleven, for the remainder of the match.
After the first half of play, the Gamecocks relied on their defense to carry them through the rest of the bizarre half. The tensions fell back down after the scuffle, though two players did receive yellow cards after a hard steal attempt. Both teams lost whatever offensive momentum they had before the scuffle, and the match came to a close with just three tries on goal from ASU.
The star of the game, Bagozzi, finished with the hat trick and a total of five shots on goal. Wells ended up playing 84 out of the possible 90 minutes, due to the red-cards, and attempted six shots with one score going in. The Gamecocks return to the field back at home this Sunday, at 1pm CT, against the Troy Trojans. The team will be looking to get yet another win, in the hopes of turning the season around.