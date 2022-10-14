Yesterday night, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks soccer team took down the Bellarmine Knights, 1-0, on the team’s senior night. The senior’s on the team include goalkeeper Morgan Lerch, forward Kimberly McPhearson, midfielder Isobel Spray, forward Gabriel Clarke, defender Briana Eads, forward Cynthia Bagozzi, and forward/midfielder Ali Thomas. All seven of the seniors on the team got the start for Thursday’s victory.
The Gamecocks came into the matchup coming off of a tough, 2-1, loss to the North Alabama Lions on Sunday. Looking to put a tough road trip behind them, and looking to take advantage of being back at home, JSU beat a hungry Bellarmine squad via a late goal.
“Well obviously we had the tie last weekend and then a tough loss to North Alabama, we’ve had a lot of bad luck with one point losses,” said head coach of the soccer team Neil Macdonald after last night’s win. “To get back a game at home tonight gives us some momentum going into Sunday’s game, and for the future.”
Approaching twenty minutes into the first half, It was all knotted up at zero. Despite the two zeros on the scoreboard Jacksonville State still found a way to tally up one more shot on goal than the Knights, 2-1. Possession were very even between the two sides, and it was clear that this was going to be a competitive match early on. The Gamecocks had a great chance at scoring in the first half, but couldn’t connect on a shot from senior Ali Thomas. Throughout the remainder of the first half the tight and physical contest continued, with the score still even at 0-0.
Both squads had at least five shots on goal through the first 45 minutes of play, but the Knights attempted two more than the Gamecocks. Both teams had good opportunities, but neither could capitalize on their chances.
The second half started off slow, with little offense shown on either side, until a quick attack from the Gamecocks midfielder Ali Thomas. Despite her strong effort to drive across the field, the shot was barely saved by the Bellarmine keeper. Though the score still remained the same, the Gamecocks looked better offensively after that shot on goal in the first fifteen minutes of the second half. It was still very competitive though, and it seemed more and more likely that the match would end in JSU’s second tie on the season.
The offense for the Gamecocks finally prevailed through the Knights defense midway through the second half, with a fantastic goal by freshman forward Birta Birgisdóttir. Her score put Jacksonville State up with over 20 minutes left in the second half, 1-0.
“It gives me a confidence boost, especially getting a win on senior night,” Birgisdóttir said after the match. “It was great to get a win for these (senior) girls, we wanted it to be a special night for them, and I think it was.”
Senior Goalkeeper Morgan Lerch wasn’t the busiest on the pitch yesterday night thanks to the team’s stout defense, but she was still showing her prominence when the Knights attempted any shot on goal. She saved two shots from Bellarmine that looked like clean scores on the night.
When the buzzer sounded off, the match ended with JSU on top of Bellarmine, 1-0. The Gamecocks improve their record to 3-11-1 on Thursday’s senior night, while Bellarmine falls to 1-5-8 on the season. The Jacksonville State team will return to the field on Sunday, October 16th, as they face off against Eastern Kentucky back at the JSU Soccer Complex. The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT, and will be broadcasted live on ESPN+.