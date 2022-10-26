Addie Halverson played in 219 total sets during her time from 2017 to 2021 with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks volleyball team. During her career at JSU she had 522 kills, and in the 2021 season she was second on the Gamecocks’ team with 2.57 kills-per-set.
Halverson was also one of the earliest beneficiaries of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s new name, image, and likeness rule change. She was the first athlete in the United States to be sponsored by sports multimedia giant Barstool Sports.
Halverson has multiple NIL deals including a partnership with the shoe company Crocs. She also has deals with Vital Proteins, Slate Milk, and Windsor Clothes. The NIL rule has changed the landscape of collegiate athletics, making it possible to earn income for the first time from the notoriety they get playing for their universities. For the over 400 student-athletes at JSU, the effects of the new rule will likely vary compared to higher-profile schools such as Alabama and Auburn, athletes and experts say.
“Well, honestly when I saw that it was posted that like NIL and everything was changing on July 1st it was after weights at like 7 o’clock in the morning,” Halverson said. “Barstool popped up on my feed and I was like, ‘I should honestly try to talk to them.’ This is something that could be really cool if he answers.”
Halverson is talking about Barstool’s captivating, to say the least, CEO, and founder Dave Portnoy. Portnoy is an outspoken internet personality who does not shy away from sharing his opinions, particularly on sports, on social media.
“I didn’t think that Barstool would ever answer,” Halverson added. “I’ve sent in videos of me and my friends doing silly things, so I was like, ‘They’re probably not going to answer.’ So, I dm’d Dave and I was like, ‘Hey I play college volleyball, NIL changed, let’s do this for athletes at Barstool. He answered almost immediately and was like, ‘I love this idea, what do you want to do?’ That’s kind of just how it started. Then we were talking about it, he posted it, and everything just blew up instantly as everything with Barstool does.”
The Tweet Portnoy posted with a video announcing Halverson on July 1, 2021, received over 14,000 likes. She was followed by a football player at Stanford University and multiple other NCAA Division I athletes who wanted to team up with the social media giant in Barstool. Halverson’s exchange with Portnoy didn’t lead to any direct financial benefit from Barstool. She said the company’s involvement in gambling and alcohol sales would have led any such deal to violate NCAA rules.
The Twitter exchange with Portnoy did raise her profile in the public eye and helped her usher in thousands of more followers, which she then parlayed into valuable deals promoting other companies and their services.
“But, with them posting me and it blew up, like immediately I got deals out of that from the exposure I got from Barstool,” Halverson said. “That’s kind of how Barstool helped me in that way because I couldn’t actually get anything from them personally.”
According to the NCAA’s website, student-athletes can engage in NIL activities that follow the law of the state where the university/college is located. Athletes in college who are in schools where the state does not have NIL laws can and will be allowed to engage in NIL activity without breaking any NCAA rules. Athletes can use professional service providers, such as agents and lawyers, for NIL activities. Finally, student-athletes must report NIL activities which are cleared by state laws, school rules, and conference rules to their schools.
Dr. Allen Gilbert has a Ph.D. in sport management and leads JSU’s degree program in the sport management field. He has studied the name, image, and likeness ruling since the Supreme Court’s decision on the NCAA vs. Alston case which allowed student-athletes to profit on their personal brands.
Gilbert expressed that the new NIL rule has been one of, if not, the most dramatic change in collegiate athletics since the introduction of television and sport coverage via television. According to Gilbert, the NCAA was pursuing amateurism from its inception, but this became difficult in 1905 when interest in college sports increased dramatically.
Prior to the NCAA NIL deal, colleges were only able to receive room, board, books, meals, etc., according to Gilbert. Colleges could also pay cost of attendance for athletes before NIL, Gilbert added. However, he stated that NIL is “a different animal.”
“NIL means that college athletes can benefit based upon their name, their image, and their likeness,” Gilbert said. “You have highly marketable athletes, like Bryce Young, who are going to make a lot of money because he plays at the University of Alabama.”
Gilbert described how college sports has gotten to a point in which college athletes can use their name, image, and likeness to profit and promote while participating in collegiate athletics. Gilbert mentioned how a 9-0 Supreme Court ruling on Alston vs. the NCAA on June 21, 2021, officially allowed student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness.
The problem Gilbert expressed with the NIL is the issue of parity in collegiate sports. Universities such as Jacksonville State, which is in what is a “mid-major” conference, is going to suffer financially compared to colleges and universities in “Power 5” conferences such as the SEC. He expressed some dangers in that colleges could act as an agent to players in a sense.
“I think that’s dangers,” Gilbert said. “There’s already a big gap between the haves and have-nots. Jacksonville State is obviously a mid-major program, we’ll never get to the level of Alabama, Auburn, or Georgia. Now, that gap just got even wider.”
Although there are difficulties and challenges being a Division I athlete at a smaller mid-major school such as Jacksonville State, there have been plenty of student-athletes profit off their name, image, and likeness. In addition to Addie Halverson, there are other athletes at Jacksonville State profiting from the NIL rule change.
Jarrett Eaton is a baseball player who has transferred from the University of South Florida to JSU. He has deals with Body Armour, Vantage Sports, Pure Inventions, and DNA Sports Nutrition. With Body Armour, Eaton receives a few cases of the sports drink, shirts, water bottles, keychains, and bags fairly frequently, he said.
Vantage Sports is a way for Eaton and other college athletes to set up virtual coaching sessions with younger kids. The college athletes are paid per session which was not the case prior to the NIL rule change. With DNA Sports Nutrition and Pure Inventions, Eaton said he makes a post every now and then on his Instagram story and the companies will send him products in return for his promotion of the company.
“Body Armour reached out through Instagram and then sent me a form to fill out, that’s how the process started,” Eaton said. “It was kind of random and unexpected, honestly. I said, ‘Body Armour, heck yeah.’ It’s a super neat opportunity for sure.”
Coaches at Jacksonville State are doing what they can to help athletes benefit from the new NIL rule. Assistant men’s basketball coach Dennan Morrow is d doing what he can to help his players as they look to do what they can while having a platform of a Division I athlete.
“NIL is a game changer for collegiate athletics, obviously,” Morrow said. “It gives players a lot of opportunities to put themselves in situations to help better their families.”
Morrow mentioned how he believes schools must strategize to help their athletes put their names out there to capitalize on any opportunities that may come available. Morrow and the men’s basketball program are working on ideas to help their athletes benefit from NIL while also understanding student-athletes can capitalize off the rule change individually in a multitude of ways.
For Halverson, she is currently still playing collegiate volleyball. Halverson was a graduate transfer and joined the Ball State Cardinals volleyball program after her 2021 season at Jacksonville State. She is still a Barstool Athlete which can be seen by viewing her Instagram biography which says, “1st Barstool Sports Athlete.” Halverson also is continuing her partnerships with Crocs, Slate Milk, and Vital Proteins while carrying on her playing career with the Cardinals.