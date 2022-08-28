On August 26th and 27th, Jacksonville State University’s volleyball team played against Chicago State, Indiana State, and Indiana for their first official games of the season in Bloomington, Indiana. Defeating all three teams in three set sweeps, 3-0, the Gamecocks have mounted an undefeated start to their new season. JSU had an excellent season last year, so the fans were curious to see if they could keep it up for this new season. So far, they have exceeded all expectations against some outstanding competition.
The first of their clean sweeps was against Chicago State on August 26th. This game started with an emphatic kill from returning sophomore Courtney Glotzbach. That kill was followed by two more kills from fifth year senior Lena Kindermann, leaning JSU in a 3-0 start. After battling back and forth, Chicago State made a serving error that set the Gamecocks on fire with a seven-point run, including three kills again from Kindermann. The first set ended 25-15 in favor of Jacksonville.
The second set went back and forth the entire round. What really pushed the Gamecocks on top was the final five-point run to end the game. Chicago State was in the lead 24-21, and only needed one point to win; however, they made three attack errors, and Kindermann contributed two more kills during this nerve-racking run, ending with JSU winning this set 26-24.
The third and final set of the game was not as tense, but there were still some amazing plays. After subbing in senior Kylee Quigley, Jacksonville State immediately went on a seven-point run. The run started with two kills from fifth year senior Katie Montgomery, and included two aces by Quigley herself. The final set ended 25-17 and made this the first sweep of the season.
The next day, August 27th, JSU would face off against Indiana State and won, yet again, with another 3-0 sweep. The first set ended 25-13 which included a six-point run. Kills contributions goes to Kindermann, Glotzbach, the fifth year transfer from Miami(Ohio) Sophie Riemersma.
The second set got off to a rocky start with Indiana State getting the first three points of the game. The later points scored went back and forth, making it a nail-biting game to watch. Near the end, it was 24-18, so JSU needed to score only one point to take the set. However, Indiana State caught back up to JSU due to several attacks and serve receiving errors. In the end, the Gamecocks were able to pull it off as Riemersma and Montgomery got a kill each. This set ended 26-24.
The last set of this match ended with an easy win of 25-11, making this Jacksonville’s second win and second sweep of the season.
The final game of this weekend tournament came against Power 5 school Indiana, who has been their toughest opponent to face so far. With the first set ending 25-21, the second set was even closer. It opened on a good start for JSU with a kill by Gonzales, but the rest of the game went back and forth with runs of three by each team. Indiana pulled ahead for the end, but they made a serving error. With it being JSU’s ball and needing one point, Kindermann got the kill to seal the win.
In the final set, JSU got into Indiana’s head as they made several errors with attacks and sets. The Gamecocks won yet again 25-16. This would be the program’s first win over a Big Ten opponent, setting a strong tone for this season. Kindermann had the most kills at ten and ended with a 0.429 percentage. Fifth year transfer Claire Ochs, from Southeast Missouri State, also contributed an insanely high kill percentage, at an impressive 0.750.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks ended the Indiana University weekend tournament by winning all three competitive games in a fantastic manner. Will this be the start of an undefeated, sweeping streak for the JSU Volleyball team? Their next games will be on September 2nd in Clemson, South Carolina, against the Citadel and ACC opponent, Clemson. In these games, fans will see if the Gamecocks can keep this winning streak alive.