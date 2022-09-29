Jacksonville State is coming fresh off a year that saw the Gamecocks capture a regular season conference title in the ASUN, and a trip to the NCAA tournament for just the second time in school history. Today, the JSU faithful got their glimpse of the upcoming season with the release of Jacksonville State’s new basketball schedule for the approaching campaign.
The Gamecocks schedule sees a wide variety of good teams spread across the country. To go along with these various matchups, there are a few notable Division 1 games for Jacksonville State to build their resume on this year.
Going head-to-head with the likes of the University of Alabama, November 18th, marking the third straight year JSU will travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Tide. Other notable Division 1 games on the schedule include the Utah Utes, December 3rd, and the New Mexico Lobos, November 25th.
Jacksonville State will face-off against New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM, as the first game of the Lobo Classic Invitational in late November. The action-packed weekend will feature JSU taking on the host team, New Mexico, as well as Northern Colorado, November 26th, and North Dakota State, November 27th.
The Gamecocks finished last season with an even, 8-8, record in non-conference games, and a weekend in New Mexico could be just what JSU needs to improve that record this season. The Jacksonville State basketball team is scheduled to play 14 non-conference games this season.
There is no shortage of conference play nonetheless. Jacksonville State will see their fair share of ASUN opponents this season, as conference play fills up the last 18 games on the schedule. JSU will have some time with their rivals as well, the December 3rd game against North Alabama marks the start of the conference games for the Gamecocks. Jacksonville State will also have their sights set on Liberty, January 5th and February 18th, a team that won 3 regular season conference championships in a row before JSU ended their streak last season.
With the departure of the team’s two leading scorers from last season, Darian Adams and Jalen Gibbs, the Gamecocks hope for continued production from the rest of their squad. They will have to continue to work as a team on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court with old and new faces alike. If the team wishes to repeat as conference champions, they now know who, when, and where they have to get through.
The Gamecocks season will unofficially begin on November 3rd, with an exhibition game against Auburn-Montgomery at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The official start of the season will come on November 7th, as JSU takes on Shorter University at home on a Monday night. With the ASUN conference tournament falling on the first day of March of next year, the Gamecocks are in a position to grow as a team early in the season and find their rhythm later in the season. If one thing is for certain, the Jacksonville State fan base would love another trip to the big dance come March Madness.