Jacksonville State University’s men and women’s cross country teams held the Foothill Invitational at their own Choccolocco Park on Friday, September 2nd. This was the group's first meet of the 2022 fall season. With several schools competing in the invitational, such as Emory and Auburn, the Gamecocks put on a strong performance and proved their training over the summer has paid off.
The men ran in the 5k (3.1 miles), and they scored fourth out of 18 teams beating rival schools, West Georgia and Troy. With 175 men participating in this race, Jacksonville State’s freshman runner, Jack Lowe, came in seventh overall with a time of 15:45.16, just thirteen seconds shy of first place. Next in line for the Gamecocks was freshmen Caden Meyer who came in 22nd place with 16:09.22. Other JSU athletes who finished in the top 100 were Odriozola, Harris, Rice, Green, Boyd, McMahon, and Marker.
Lowe ran his first lap in an impressive 3:03.3, which is in pace with first place. His third lap was his fastest at a 3:02.84 pace. Snyder also kept up with the first place pace at 3:04.7, with his fastest lap being his first. With help from their teammates, the men scored 142 points. Ultimately, Emory won this section with 34 total points.
The women ran a 4k (2.49 miles), and they scored fifth out of 21 teams, also beating Troy and West Georgia. Freshman Elsa Chan came in tenth as the lowest scoring Gamecock in this event with a time of 14:51.80. Finishing close to her, in 14th place, was sophomore Bethelhem Jimeno, with a time of 15:18.64. Other Gamecocks who finished in the top 100 out of 190 runners were freshmen Lindsay Fletcher in 36th, Wetmore, Strickland, Schultz, and Wainer.
Chan’s first lap was her quickest with a split of 3:25.0, which is tied with the first place runner from Emory. Jimeno’s fastest lap was also her first with 3:33.3. Her next fastest split was her third at 3:50.49. Fletcher had a fast start with her split being 3:38.6, but her later splits cost her a few places in the meet. The women scored 171 total points which led them to garnering fifth place.
Jacksonville State University’s cross country team took fourth and fifth at their first invitational of the season. For the next meet, they will travel to Huntsville on Friday, September 16th, at the North Alabama Showcase. Here, the Gamecocks will look to continue to show their improvement from last season.