The Jacksonville State men’s basketball team has another matchup on their 2022 schedule, with the Elon Phoenix set to travel to Pete Mathews Coliseum on November 22, a source within JSU athletics confirmed.
A time for the matchup has yet to be announced.
This will be the second game of the home-and-home series between Jacksonville State and Elon.
Jacksonville State defeated Elon last season in a 93-81 win at the Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina when Jalen Gibbs set the program Division-I record for most points in a single game with 40.
This will be the second all-time matchup between Jacksonville State and Elon, with the Gamecocks leading the series 1-0.
Elon finished last season with a 10-22 overall record and a 7-11 record in conference play as a member of the Division-I Colonial Athletic Association. The Phoenix fell in the first round of the CAA Tournament with a loss to University of North Carolina Wilmington.