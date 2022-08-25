Jacksonville State football is set to start their 118th season this Saturday against the 10th ranked FCS team in the country, Stephen F. Austin.
SFA is looking to build off of an 8-4 season that earned the team a berth in the national FCS playoffs. The matchup, which will serve as the 2022 FCS Kickoff game, will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be played in Montgomery, Alabama at the Cramton Bowl.
“Everybody in our program is ready to play a game this Saturday,” coach Rich Rodriguez said in Tuesday’s press conference. “We’ve had four weeks plus of practices and meetings, so our guys have worked really hard to get to where they need to be for this first game.”
This will be the second year in a row the Gamecocks play the Lumberjacks, as JSU took down Stephen F. Austin in a 28-24 win at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.
With the neutral-site matchup set to be Rodriguez’s first game coaching the Gamecocks, he and the team will look to resolve uncertainties as they look forward to the remainder of the season.
“Year one in coaching is always the toughest in terms of knowing exactly what you have, and what your concerns are,” Rodriguez said. “And for most of the questions that we have, we will get answers to in this first game. I think we have done everything we can, in the standpoint of getting ready to play. However, I have done this long enough to know that games are different from practices and scrimmages, so there will be nerves and a certain excitement to show what we can do.”
The FCS Kickoff game will be broadcast live on ESPN as a part of their Week 0 lineup of football games to start the year for college football.
This will be the second straight year that Jacksonville State will have played on ESPN’s opening week slate of games, as the Gamecocks opened the season against the UAB Blazers in the 2021 Montgomery Kickoff.
“We are playing a great opponent on national TV, and it has been a long time since our guys have even played a game, so the fact that it is on ESPN is an added bonus,” Rodriguez said. “You don’t get an opportunity like this very often at the FCS level, so this is a neat time for our program. I hope we have a great crowd show up at the Cramton Bowl, it is a really cool venue and I think it is a fun place to come watch us play.”
Part of Rodriguez’s coaching philosophy is embodying what he calls “Hard Edge” football, which brings a competitive and hard-hitting style of football to the team.
“I would hope that the people who see the team play leave talking about how we played hard, with passion, with smarts, and with physicality,” Rodriguez said. “Those are all things that despite the scheme and how the game is going, are non-negotiables, and they should happen all the time. We have talked about it nonstop all summer, so that is one thing that I am going to look at, whether we win or lose.”
Along with discussions on the matchup, Rodriguez called out Stephen F. Austin’s coaching staff, accusing them of sending staff members to watch and even film the team on multiple occasions.
“Whether it is true or not, I have some pretty good sources that say it is true, but they had a couple of staff members at the game, and that is not really supposed to happen,” Rodriguez said. “We are making plans accordingly, if they are thinking they have our plays or our signals, we are aware of it. We actually caught someone trying to film something the other day at practice, so we know what they are doing.”
Jacksonville State has 14 seniors on this year’s roster, with all of them serving as captains for the team this year. As captains, Rodriguez and company will turn to them for leadership as the program heads into a transition year.
“We, as a team, owe it to them to give our very best effort, as coaches and players, so they can have the greatest experience of their athletic careers,” Rodriguez said. “We know we are not eligible for the playoffs, but we can still win a conference title for those guys. We want them to truly enjoy this year, and it is hard for them because we are in a transition where we are building a new facility and moving up to Conference USA next year. So, we have to make sure they have fun this year, and that starts by going out and winning this Saturday.”