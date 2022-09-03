After last weekend’s impressive 42-17 showing against Stephen F. Austin was cut short due to inclement weather, Jacksonville State looked to build on that momentum going into their first home game of the season against the Davidson Wildcats. The Gamecocks, who had won 16 straight home openers previous to this game, tamed the Wildcats with a final score of 35-17. The JSU faithful came out strong for the university’s band day, and the Gamecocks eyed the continued domination of their opponents on the team’s farewell tour of the FCS.
After the pre-game ceremonies concluded, the Gamecocks won the coin toss and chose to receive the ball to start the second half. The Jacksonville State defense came out swinging, forcing a fumble on the first snap from regulation which was recovered by redshirt senior, Stevonte Tullis. Though they were set up for success early, the Gamecocks could not seem to capitalize on the opportunity, missing a 39-yard field goal on their opening drive.
This did not deter the Jacksonville defense though, as they then forced a Davidson punt on the next drive, a punt in which the Gamecocks notched yet another fumble recovery. This time the ball was recovered by sophomore Jaylen Swain, giving the offense great field position on their own 30 yard-line. It didn’t take long for the JSU offense to put their mishaps behind them, as senior quarterback Zion Webb quickly found Texas Tech transfer, Sterling Galban for a 31-yard touchdown pass to get the first points on the board.
The Wildcats would answer with a 25-yard touchdown pass after an eight and a half minute drive. It was still only a matter of time before the Gamecock offense hit their stride. After a 7-7 first quarter, Webb continued to dazzle, opening with a 3-yard touchdown run on the first play in the second quarter. Webb would go on to be responsible for two additional touchdowns before halftime; one on the ground while the other coming through the air.
The defense would see another fumble just a few minutes later, this one came at the hands of freshman defensive tackle, Chuck Taylor, which was yet again recovered by Stevonte Tullis. The Gamecock’s quick tempo and alert defensive play would lead them into the half at a very favorable score of 28-10.
Davidson would show some signs of life in the second half with an interception from linebacker Cam'ron Willis, and a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Durkin as well. The Wildcats could only respond so much though, the early quarter action died down significantly as the rest of the third proved to be rather lackluster from both sides. Holding steady at a score of 28-17 going into quarter number four.
The fourth followed suit with the end of the third, as there was not as much action as in the prior half, despite Davidson only being a score away from being back in the game. The Gamecocks put the final nail in the coffin with yet another touchdown run from Zion Webb, this one provided some late insurance that JSU would start the season 2-0.
Jacksonville State looked impressive in their first two outings this season to say the least. Zion Webb, who started the second consecutive game for the team, continued to shine and further dismayed any lingering questions about his starting job. Webb finished the game going, 9/20 for 158 yards and two passing touchdowns. Most notably, he put up 55 rushing yards in 7 carries with three more touchdowns on the ground, his second consecutive three rushing touchdown game. He was backed by a JSU offense that totaled 316 total yards, with 158 coming on the ground. The Gamecocks defense tallied up 3 turnovers and was led by a standout performance from safety Stevonte Tullis. The senior captain, Tullis, recorded 14 tackles in the win to go along with his 2 fumble recoveries.
The Gamecocks look to keep their momentum up, as they head to Kentucky next week to take on the Murray State Racers. When asked about next week’s game, Stevonte Tullis said, “I feel really confident, I’m sure we’ll prepare how we need to this week.” JSU fans will hope to see Tullis, and this Gamecocks defense, try to remain dominant. As he. and the team will play their third game of the season, carrying an undefeated record with them.