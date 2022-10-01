On Saturday, October 1st, the Jacksonville State players and fans celebrated the team’s first win over school rival, and conference foe, Kennesaw State, 35-28. Following their victory, a few of the players and head football coach Rich Rodriguez spoke to the media at the post game presser.
“That’s probably the best feeling I think I have ever had on a football field.” Junior defensive lineman Jackson Luttrell said, “the whole game was unreal, really it was freaking amazing.” Lutrell was the man responsible for the game sealing strip-sack on the Kennesaw State quarterback in overtime.
Senior quarterback Zion Webb, who threw the touchdown pass that put JSU up seven points in overtime, spoke on the importance of the win. “I think it means a lot, not to only the team but the program as a whole.” Webb said, “I know in the past three meetings we haven’t been most fortunate, but today we fought hard and everybody played with their hearts, so that led to us coming out on top.”
Coach Rodriguez walked into the press conference room in the middle of the player’s media session, and immediately lit up a cigar. He was joined in the room with his family and team staff, but no one was happier to see him than his players.
“Yeah baby, that’s what I like to see,” redshirt-junior receiver Sterling Galban said. Galban is the receiver who hauled in the game deciding touchdown pass from Webb in overtime. His spectacular catch on the back side of the endzone was the reason the Gamecocks went up a touchdown instead of a possible field goal. Coach Rodriguez said in response to his player’s outburst, “They had cigars too.”
“I don’t recommend it during the season except for one game, I am more of an occasional (cigar smoker) but when I win why not, you know.” Rodriguez said, “I asked the seniors, when I had them over to my house before the season started, to pick one cigar game and they immediately said Kennesaw.”
“These guys put in a lot of work, so a day like today is so rewarding to see them just smile.” Rodriguez said, “I know how much this win meant to them, like our seniors who had never beaten Kennesaw, they have been through a lot so this win was for them. For those fifteen to twenty minutes after the game, to see those guys smile and laugh with those cigars, that is why I coach, just for that reaction.”
