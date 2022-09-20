Jacksonville State’s head football coach, Rich Rodriguez spoke to the local media on Tuesday regarding the team’s tough loss at Tulsa this past Saturday. The Gamecocks struggled to find any kind of rhythm on either side of the ball which led to them falling behind on the scoreboard. JSU ultimately lost the game with a final score of 54-17.
“We put (the game) to bed somewhat on Sunday, but we’re still doing some corrections and getting things fixed,” Rodriguez said. “We’re finding out a lot about what we need to work on from Saturday.”
Coach Rodriguez put a large portion of the blame for the loss on himself, and on his own coaching staff.
“We were poorly coached and poorly executed, we’ve got a lot of work to do, starting with the coaches.” Rodriguez said, “We’ve got to figure out more of what our guys can and can’t do. We’ve got to do a better job of putting our guys into positions where they can make the plays.”
Rodriguez talked a lot about self evaluation after a game like Saturday's. He mentioned how he tries to tackle every aspect of his team by evaluating their play on the film tapes. Coach Rodriguez also talked about his overall mood after the humbling loss.
“I’m miserable. Nobody wants to talk to me, and nobody should talk to me.” Rodriguez said, “I’ve never learned to take a loss well. I’m miserable for probably more than 24 hours really, but I try to move on after 24 hours.”
Rodriguez also noted at the presser that he liked the way his true freshman quarterback, Te’Sean Smoot, played in the fourth quarter of the game. Smoot, who stepped into the game late following disappointing showings from the other two quarterbacks, led the team 65-yards down the field in his one possession, and scrambled into the endzone for a touchdown.
“We need to see more of him, obviously he’s still learning as all of them are,” Rodriguez said. “We've got to get him more reps in practice, he’s not ready to be the starter this week, but we evaluate everything every week.”
Coach Rodriguez talked about Zion Webb’s limited practice time last week. Rodriguez said that Zion would be the starter this week as long as he’s healthy and is able to participate in practice. Coach Rodriguez also spoke about the progression of senior offensive lineman, and team captain, Zack Cangelosi.
“He’ll be back to some degree,” Rodriguez said. “We don’t know if he’ll be back to 100% or not, but he’ll practice.”
Redshirt sophomore tight end Sean Brown represented the offense, while redshirt sophomore defensive end Chris Hardie represented the defense at the press conference on Tuesday.
“Each week we want to go 1-0, that’s the ultimate goal, getting the win on Saturday.” Hardie said, “Right now we want to turn over a new leaf and learn from our mistakes.”
“We made a lot of mistakes that we’re going to correct in the future.” Brown said, “I really don’t see us looking back on that game too much. We’re looking to go 1-0 every week, not looking back on how many wins and losses we have so far.”
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will look to go 1-0 this week, as their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Nicholls State Colonels marks the end of non-conference play for the year. The game is set to be played at Nicholls State, which will be the Gamecocks third straight road game, and will kickoff at 3 p.m. CST.