Jacksonville State’s men’s golf team brings in coach Michael Brice, from Division II Christian Brothers University, to take on the role of full time head coach for the program moving forward.
“It was just one of those things that felt right,” Coach Brice said. “It is an amazing opportunity to say the least, so I felt really lucky to take on the job.”
Coach Brice served as CBU’s head coach for the past six years, and found great success with both the men and women’s teams there.
“Leaving there is probably the toughest thing I have ever done,” Coach Brice said. “When I had to tell them, definitely a lot of tears were shed, but I knew I left them in good hands with my assistant. I am still going to be watching those guys because I still care so much about them.”
Coach Brice takes over the head coaching job here at JSU from interim men’s golf head coach, and current women’s golf head coach, Robbie Fields. Coach Fields led the men’s team to a great fall season, and hands the job over to good hands in Coach Brice.
“I am excited to get to Jacksonville and start the Spring season in January with the guys on the team,” Coach Brice said. “I got to go down there and meet them, we all went to dinner, and it was a fun experience. They look like a great group to coach.”
Coach Brice has experienced success at nearly every level of professional and amateur golf. Brice diligently worked his way up the ranks after starting his coaching career in 2003 at the University of North Florida.
“I want to help the players individually and as a team,” Coach Brice said. “I want to help them accomplish some of the big goals I know we will have.”
“JSU’s golf program has had some amazing successes, and to have a program with as much history as they do is important for what we want to build,” Coach Brice said. “Coach Hobbs was a major part of that legacy, so we just want to take the great foundation that was already laid and build on that.”
Coach Brice’s coaching career followed a great playing career where he played at the amateur level at Auburn University before his professional career that saw him garner multiple pro-tournament wins.
“I feel like at this level most of the guys playing want to eventually play professional golf, so I know from my experiences I can help them with that,” Coach Brice said. “It’s all about how hard they work and if they can buy into themselves.”