Following their program's impressive wins over the past weekend, Jacksonville State’s volleyball team announced the new way their fans can donate to the program. Yesterday, the social media platforms for the JSU Volleyball team put out the information on the new, “Sweep with the Gamecocks,” donation system.
The adequately titled system is set up in a way that mimics a sweep in a regulation volleyball matchup. The first team that puts up 25 points in a set wins so, the team that takes the first three sets in a row, sweeps the other opponent. In this new system fans of the team can give three donations of at least $25 that go to funding the program in helping their student athletes.
“I really like the new way we are doing the donations, and a lot of credit goes to those who do a great job behind the scenes,” head volleyball coach Todd Garvey said. “When we released it yesterday, we got a lot of positive feedback to the news, and already have a lot of donations coming in. To me, it just speaks to how much our fans care about this school and our group of players.”
Coming off of the team’s excellent start to the season, which saw wins in clean sweeps of all three matchups, the Gamecocks capitalize on the moment with this donation announcement.
“Those were all big wins, especially the late Saturday game against Indiana, so it is good to have that momentum to start the year with before conference play opens,” Garvey said.
The big time win over Indiana was the first win in the program's history over a Big Ten opponent.
“We can’t hide anymore,” Garvey said. ”We have to know that team’s are going to be expecting us every time we step out there. We know we are going to be getting the teams we play best shot every time now.”
The volleyball team will return to play over the coming Labor Day weekend. The Gamecocks once again travel on the road, this time to Clemson, South Carolina to face three more opponents. On Saturday, September 2nd, they will play The Citadel and ACC opponent, Clemson. Then on Sunday, Jacksonville State will close the road trip against Gardner-Webb.
“We are excited, we don’t feel any kind of pressure to keep a streak going or anything like that, we are just excited to play. Coach Garvey said, “We know we are playing good opponents, so it is more fun to just go play and show what we can do rather than deal with any outside weight. Those players leave it all out there for themselves and the fans.” And, those same fans seem like they are proud to cheer on the Gamecocks, in whatever way possible.