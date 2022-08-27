Jacksonville State kicked off the football team’s final season within the FCS, with a stunning blowout win over tenth ranked, Stephen F. Austin. The Gamecocks won big 42-17, thanks to a quick and punishing run game, as well as a relentless defensive outing. JSU won the 2022 FCS Kickoff Game at a neutral site in Montgomery, Alabama, after the game was canceled early due to weather. The game was broadcasted live on ESPN from the Crampton Bowl, and JSU showed out in front of the big lights despite the lengthy weather interruption.
The JSU offense started with senior, Zion Webb, playing under center as the team’s first string QB. Webb, who started the year in a quarterback battle with transfer Aaron McLaughlin and freshman Te’Sean Smoot, would play a majority of the game. The Gamecocks immediately started showing off their quick, up-tempo offensive play style, in order to wear down a tenacious SFA defense. JSU’s defense flew around on the other end, showing their devotion to their new physical, hardedge, style of play.
Starting from their own one yard line on the second possession of the game, the Gamecocks offense started off hot with a great run from red-shirt senior Matt LaRoche. The 37-yard pickup unfortunately resulted in a fumble on the very next play, via a Zion Webb run. On the next possession for the offense, Webb continued to struggle as the quarterback threw a high pass that resulted in a tipped interception. The return on the turnover put the Lumberjacks on the edge of the goaline, and led to a 1-yard passing touchdown for SFA. The score and successful extra point conversion, gave the Lumberjacks a 7-0 lead early on.
JSU’s offense found their rhythm on the next possession, and capitalized on a strong ground game that led them down the field, and ultimately over the goal line. Junior Pat Jackson, who is one of the many running backs who are a part of the Gamecocks rotation, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. The score tied the game up at the end of the first quarter, 7-7.
The start of the second quarter saw Xavier Gibson, for SFA, burn the Gamecocks defense and score a long 50-yard touchdown reception. That catch and score for Gibson would set a new school record for career receiving yards for the Lumberjacks. Red-shirt freshman Aaron McLaughlin would get his first action at JSU one the next drive, and he would pass the ball well while he was in. His drive ultimately fizzled out after a solid possession, but it ended with a turnover on downs after a 4th & 18 try.
The defense was able to tighten up after a 40 yard run from the Lumberjacks on the next possession, and held SFA to a 36-yard field goal. After the kick went through the uprights, the lead was brought up to 17-7. Webb came back in the game, and again the running game picked up and tired out the opposing team’s defense. They were able to drive the ball to the goaline, but had their own short field goal attempt from senior Brenton King get blocked.
After a solid defensive stand by the Gamecocks, the offense got the ball back for the team with 2:30 minutes left in half. Zion Webb hit junior Sterling Galban, the Texas Tech transfer, down the field for a huge 73-yard completion. The very next play, Webb handed off to LaRoche to score an 8-yard touchdown run. The score stood at 17-14 after the run. On the next possession for the JSU defense, a controversial interception call was overturned for the Gamecocks. Ultimately, Jacksonville State’s defense still managed to get off the field, which caused a negative punt for the Lumberjacks. After a 38 second drive, the offense responded with another strong rushing attack and Zion Webb was able to scamper into the endzone with a four yard touchdown run.
Going into the half, the Gamecocks led the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 21-17. All three touchdowns for Jacksonville State in the half came from on the ground, and the team tallied up 203 yards rushing in just a half of play. The team was able to flip the momentum onto their side at the end of the half, and in the span of nearly two minutes, scored fourteen unanswered points. Zion Webb, who played all but one drive in the first half, accounted for 118 passing yards and 54 rushing yards by himself. SFA, who won the opening coin toss, received the ball to start the second half.
After the opening second half kickoff, the defense picked up where they left off and shut down the SFA offense coming out of the break. The offense also picked up where they left off, and with Zion Webb still out there, led a eleven play drive down the field. The drive was highlighted by a pair of JSU runs from sophomore transfer, Anwar Lewis, who helped Webb into the endzone for his second rushing touchdown of the game. With the score standing at 28-17 halfway through the third, the Lumberjacks tried pressing the ball down the field, which led to a Deco Wilson interception for the Gamecocks. That turnover would do nothing but improve the momentum for Jacksonville State, as two minutes later, Webb would run in yet another touchdown, his third of the game.
The Gamecocks continued to pour on the points, after a strong defensive possession following the Webb touchdown that brought the score up to 35-17, the SFA punter mishandled the ball and lost it in the endzone. The ball would somehow find the hands of a JSU player, which meant an easy scoop and score touchdown. The quarter eventually ended on a Jacksonville State sack that kept the score at 42-17. The fourth quarter started and was swiftly ended, after a turnover on downs by the Lumberjacks, a weather delay canceled the game with 13:18 minutes left to play.
Zion Webb finished the three quarters of play going 9/15 for 150 yards and an interception through the air, on the ground he had 11 carries for 59 yards and three touchdowns. After his long catch down the field, Galban finished with three catches for 99 yards. The Gamecocks finished with 484 yards of total offense, with 285 of those yards coming from the team’s strong rushing attack. The stout JSU defense allowed less than seventy rushing yards all game, and a little over 200 yards in total.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will return to action, back at home, next Saturday against the Davidson Wildcats. The home games this year come as somewhat of a rare occurrence, as JSU only has four true home games this season. The 1 p.m. kickoff for this game will be one of the highlights for Jacksonville State’s Band Day.