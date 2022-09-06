Jacksonville State football’s head coach, Rich Rodriguez, spoke to the media this Tuesday regarding his team’s win over Davidson. This past Saturday, in the team’s home opener, the Gamecocks used a red-hot second quarter to top the Wildcats by a score of 35-17.
“I thought this past weekend was a great atmosphere at home,” Rodriguez said. “I think the players were excited to play at home, I don’t think we played our best game on offense or defense. Defensively, we let them control the clock a bit, it is a different type of offense and we were a little hesitant.”
Rodriguez did say that he was glad to get to learn from a win instead of learning from a loss. Rodriguez also said Murray State would be a more athletic team, and that his team had a lot to work on to prepare for the game.
“Coach Dean Hood is a very close friend of mine,” said Rodriguez when asked about playing against Hood. “As I told the team, they were shocked to learn that we coached together thirty years ago. He was a close friend, he was my defensive coordinator at Glenville State, he was a great football coach and a great person. We always kept in touch and have been very close.” Rodriguez mentioned he doesn’t really like playing against friends, and even said that the two probably would not talk at all this week.
Rodriguez also spoke about a new technology the team is using. The team is using a GPS style tracking vest that tracks speed and excessive effort that the players exert in practices and games. This technology helps gather information for coaches to know who is playing up to par with the “hard edge,” the team preaches.
Coach Rodriguez spoke on injured senior center Zack Cangelosi, who went down in the first game of the season.
“We’re doubtful that he’ll play Saturday, but we’re hopeful that he’ll play next weekend,” Rodriguez said.
He said that Trey Brown has done well as a replacement, but the team does miss the captain’s leadership in the locker room.
Junior defensive lineman Jackson Lutrell and redshirt senior running back Matt Laroche also spoke to the media at the press conference.
“(The team) went through the motions in the second half, and they can always get better ,” LaRoche said.
“We weren't quite as locked in last week as we should have been because of emotions from Stephen F Austin,” Lutrell said.
He felt that Jacksonville State should’ve been able to put Davidson away sooner, but they let them hang around, and almost made the game close.
The Gamecocks travel to Kentucky to play the Murray State Racers this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcasted to national televisions on ESPN 3, as well as ESPN+.