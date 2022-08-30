Jacksonville State’s head football coach, Rich Rodriguez, spoke to the media this Tuesday regarding his team’s big win over Stephen F. Austin. Last Saturday, in the 2022 FCS Kickoff Game, the Gamecocks outplayed and overwhelmed the tenth ranked SFA Lumberjacks, 42-17.
“Obviously, for your first game you try to get a lot of questions answered, and I think we got some, not all,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t get to play the full game but we got enough plays in to really get a good evaluation of where we are at.”
Unfortunately, a mixture of bad weather and lightning stopped the game early in the fourth quarter. Up to that point JSU had put up 35 straight points that went unanswered from SFA. The game was originally under weather delay for over an hour and a half and then subsequently canceled.
“I thought in the third quarter was really where we played our best football, but there is a ton of stuff that we thought we could get better on,” Rodriguez said. “We enjoyed it for 24 hours and then we moved on.”
Senior quarterback Zion Webb, who earned ASUN offensive player of the week honors from his three touchdown performance in the game, “got better,” after he settled in, Rodriguez said.
“He calmed down a little bit, in the beginning his throws were erratic and he wasn’t seeing the field as well,” Rodriguez said. “He is an athletic guy, and I could tell his experience helped him as the game went along because he didn’t panic.”
Zion Webb mirrored his coach’s statement when he came on after Coach Rodriguez on Tuesday. The quarterback said that he was very excited in the beginning of the game.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but I didn’t even feel like I was in a real time game until like the second quarter,” Webb said. “It was still a dream to me.”
Webb also shouldered the blame for the offense’s slow start in the beginning of the game, which saw two turnovers in just three possessions.
“Once I woke up and came to reality, it felt in place, we fixed the problems that happened, and we've got to move forward from there,” Webb said.
Coach Rodriguez still remained non-committal on who the starting quarterback for the team was.
“They would be getting all three quarterbacks ready to play, because they all bring so much to the game in different ways.”
Rodriguez believes that Webb, NC State transfer Aaron McLaughlin, and true freshman Te’Sean Smoot could all play at times in the coming game.
The Gamecocks now shift their focus on to the home opener against Davidson Wildcats over this Labor Day weekend. The September 3rd matchup, which will take place at Burgess-Snow Field, will see JSU looking to build off of their impressive season opener.
Zion Webb and senior safety Jeremiah Harris both spoke about their experience playing Davidson in the 2021 Spring season a few months ago. Webb said that, “(Davidson) is a very talented team who came ready to play.” Kickoff for Jacksonville State’s home opener against Davidson is this Saturday at 1:00 P.M. CST.