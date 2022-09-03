On September 2nd and 3rd, the Jacksonville State Volleyball team was tasked with another long road trip that would see them take on three tough opponents in Clemson, South Carolina. The JSU Gamecocks matched up against the Citadel Bulldogs and an undefeated Clemson Tigers team on Friday. Jacksonville State finished up the action in the Clemson Invitational against Gardner-Webb Saturday morning. The Gamecocks won all three games, and are now 6-0 for the first time since moving to Division I in 1995.
In Friday's early morning game against the Citadel, graduate transfer Claire Ochs tallied 16 assists in the opening set. Fifth year senior Lena Kindermann led the Gamecocks with 21 kills and 3 blocks in the match. Senior Erin Carmichael played outstanding defense throughout the sets and led the team in total digs.
JSU won the first two sets of the game, building off of their momentum from the previous weekend. The Gamecocks could not close out the third set of the match, which would have been their fourth consecutive sweep to start the season. The Citadel, who had lost their previous three games, would make the match extremely competitive by winning the fourth set which forced a fifth one. Jacksonville State was able to overcome the adversity and won the game, 3-2, by taking the final set 16-14.
Friday afternoon, the Gamecocks played against their second power five school of the new season in the ACC’s Clemson Tigers. This would be the first time these two teams have faced each other in program history. Fifth year senior Katie Montgomery led Jacksonville State to a 3-2 victory over Clemson in their own gym. Montgomery had five kills, one service ace, and two block assists in the match.
The Gamecocks dominated the first set, winning 25-11. Clemson responded by winning in the second set, 25-21. The Tigers tried to come back from an early deficit in the third set, but a 7-0 scoring run from the Gamecocks helped them come out on top. The fourth set went back and forth, but the Tigers triumphed down the stretch to win 25-20. In the closeout fifth set the Gamecocks secured a 9-1 scoring run which ultimately led them to victory.
Saturday morning, JSU faced the Runnin’ Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb. During the matchup the Gamecocks dominated all three sets in spectacular fashion. This game for the Gamecocks would be the team’s fourth sweep in just six games.
The first set 25-18, the second set 25-14, and the third also finished 25-14. Returning senior Zoe Gonzales led JSU with 6 total kills in the opening set. Carmichael led the team with 11 digs in the game. JSU heads back to Alabama with an undefeated record, 6-0.
The Gamecocks return home next weekend to take on three more opponents in the Gamecock Classic Invitational at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Friday, September 9th, JSU will face both the Nicholls Colonels and South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Then on Saturday, September 10th, the Gamecocks will face in-state rival, Samford Bulldogs.