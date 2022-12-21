Former Jacksonville State defensive back Siran Neal was named an alternate for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at the special teams position, the Buffalo Bills announced in a release.
Neal finished 10th in fan voting at the special teams position, with Justin Hardee of the New York Jets named the AFC starter at the position.
Sixteen players from the Bills were named a Pro Bowl Games starter or alternate, with Neal being named a fifth alternate.
Neal has appeared in all 14 of the Bills' games this season playing a large role on special teams. He has logged 14 total tackles (nine solo) and a career-high four pass deflections this season.
This offseason, Neal inked a three-year, $10.9 contract extension to make him the NFL's highest-paid special teamer according to a report from Syracuse.com.
Neal was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after being named to the All-OVC and Football Coaches Association’s NCAA FCS All-American teams his senior year with the Gamecocks.