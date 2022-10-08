On Saturday, October 1st, the Jacksonville State football team overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Kennesaw State in overtime, 35-28. The Gamecocks also overcame a myriad of turnovers and miscues to take down the owls for the first time in the program's history.
“It was almost as if we were trying too hard at times,” said head football coach Rich Rodriguez after the game. “I didn’t want them to relax or anything because we had to come back, but I don’t know if I’ve ever had that many turnovers and won.”
To start the game off KSU won the coin toss and elected to give JSU the ball. On the first play of the game senior quarterback Zion Webb fumbled the ball right into the hands of a Kennesaw State defensive player. That disappointing turn of events for the Gamecocks led to an easy touchdown for the Owls, bringing the score to 7-0.
The very next possession for Jacksonville State ended in another fumble, this one coming off of the hands of senior running back Matt Laroche. Luckily, the subsequent possession for Kennesaw State saw yet another fumble, allowing JSU to knock in a 45-yard field goal via the foot of sophomore kicker Alen Karajic.
Still trailing late in the first quarter, the Gamecocks scored their first touchdown of the game off of a blocked punt returned for a score by sophomore linebacker Cole Fuller. The stellar play, which gave JSU a 10-7 lead, would be the last highlight play for Jacksonville State in the first half.
In the second quarter the Gamecocks offense tallied up three straight three-and-outs and an interception, while the defense gave up two KSU touchdowns. Jacksonville State went into the half at Pete Mathews Coliseum down 21-10.
“I told the team at halftime that we were pressing ourselves too much,” coach Rodriguez said. “Because you could tell on the sidelines that we were almost psyching ourselves out of the game in the first half.”
In the third quarter the Gamecocks clearly came out of the half with a vengeance on both sides of the ball. The defensive unit for JSU unleashed their “hard-edge” mentality and mounted four straight three-and-outs. The offensive unit was also hitting on all cylinders and scored 17 points unanswered in the third quarter, giving Jacksonville State a 28-21 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
After a battle of defenses for a majority of the fourth quarter, KSU managed to squeeze out a touchdown late in the quarter, tying the game up at 28-28. This is where the momentum of the game would swing in favor of the Owls. The next possession for the Gamecocks was very lackluster, forcing yet another punt which would give the ball back to Kennesaw State with under two minutes remaining. Thanks to a 57-yard run from a KSU running back, the Owls found themselves in field goal range with 24 seconds left on the clock.
The Kennesaw State kicker had the chance to make it four straight KSU victories over Jacksonville State, if he just made the 45-yard field goal. Fortunately, for all JSU fans in attendance, the kick missed wide right and the game went into overtime tied up 28-28.
In overtime KSU once again won the coin toss and once again gave the ball to the Gamecocks. This time the Gamecocks would capitalize on having the ball first and scored a touchdown in just four plays. Junior wide receiver Sterling Galban made an amazing 11-yard touchdown catch in the back of the endzone, which gave JSU the lead at 35-28.
“I knew that I was inbounds, even though it was a bang-bang play, I knew I had got my foot and my hand inbounds.” Galban said after the game, “Before the play even went under review I assured my teammates that I scored, and was telling the defensive guys to get ready to go out there.”
With the touchdown score the Gamecocks had a clear path to getting out of Pete Mathews with a win, and that would be to not let Kennesaw State into the endzone. On the very first play of KSU’s possession, junior defensive lineman Jackson Luttrell strip-sacked the Kennesaw State quarterback and the ball was recovered by sophomore Jaylen Swain. The great play by both JSU players sealed the win for the Gamecocks and marked the first time Jacksonville State defeated Kennesaw State.
With a bye-week this weekend, the Gamecocks will return to the gridiron next weekend, Saturday, October 15th, back at home. The scheduled 6 p.m. game will be against the North Alabama Lions.