With the upcoming football season just a little over four months away, the Gamecocks prepare for their annual spring game tomorrow at Burgess-Snow Field at 6 p.m. CT.
“We want to have as much of a game atmosphere as possible,” Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez said after JSU’s spring practice. “So having the band here will be great, and getting a crowd here so the players can feel a little bit of that game environment before the season starts.”
The spring game is not just a useful tool for the coaches and players to evaluate how they do under the bright lights, but will also serve as the first look for the JSU faithful at the 2023-2024 Gamecocks football team.
“Even though it is just a scrimmage, a lot of the game is going to be live,” Rodriguez said. “We have a few new players I like for the folks at home to see as well.”
The game will also serve as the first experience with midweek play for both the players and fans in attendance. For the upcoming season, Jacksonville State will play a midseason stretch of five games that will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
“We are going to go through pregame just like we would a normal game,” Rodriguez said. “The difference is we are just going to scrimmage for about an hour and then that is it.”
“The good thing about the spring game is you can root for everybody,” Rodriguez said. Coach Rodriguez went on to encourage the fans to come out to JSU Stadium for the game.
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Treylen Brown and sophomore cornerback Jabari Mack also spoke after last Wednesday’s practice about their excitement for the upcoming spring game.
“It’s going to be a high intensity game on both sides of the ball with everybody competing,” Mack said. “We got a lot of new guys so we just want to see everybody progressing and getting ready for the fall.”
“Obviously there is already a lot of competition at practices, but it is going to be good to get a real game feel and atmosphere out of it,” Brown said.
“I really just want to see the fans show up and support,” Mack said. “With us moving up into a new conference, and having a lot of opportunities to be on television this year, I just feel like now is a good time to support us.”
Thursday’s spring game will be free admission for all Jacksonville State fans to come and see their team play for the last time until the season starts on Saturday, August 26, against the UTEP Miners.