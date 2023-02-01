With today being the final day high school football players could sign their national letter of intent to colleges, head coach Rich Rodriguez spoke to members of the local media Wednesday to detail the new players added today, and the complete 2023 recruiting class that will play for the team as they move up to Division 1 - Conference USA.
“Counting the three transfers, it is 14 guys in total that we have added to the program today,” Rodriguez said. “I thought the staff did a good job, with obviously a lot of transition going on within the program, there was a lot going on and they handled it well.”
In addition to the 14 players added today, the Gamecocks also pulled in 14 guys during the early signing day period back in December.
“Overall, I thought we met our needs pretty well,” Rodriguez said. “I think we got some really good athleticism coming in on both sides of the ball, so it was a pretty solid signing class for our transition year.”
Some of the recruits that stand head and shoulders above the rest include two 6 foot 7 inch offensive linemen, Kaiden Arnold and Bryce Causey, as well as a pair of 6 foot 2 inch safeties, Nehemiah Pgouda and Zechariah Poyser.
“We had a need for some big guys, I mean you can look at the guys we picked up and tell that,” said Rodriguez. “If you look at our team we are pretty athletic all across the board, but we had to get bigger to go to the higher level. We can always get bigger in the weight room, but we can’t make them taller, so we had to address that now because I didn’t think we were big enough as we transition to Division 1.”
The step up to Division 1-A level of play for Jacksonville State will be a big leap for the Gamecocks, but it is a step in the right direction for the program and coach Rodriguez.
“It is gonna be easier for us in the future to sell Jax State and our brand that we are building,” said Rodriguez. “We haven’t done anything to our facilities yet, and that will get started pretty soon. We haven’t been in Conference USA on national tv yet, well that will be addressed this Fall. So, it’s all going to change for not just our program, but our university, because branding for us will be easier and more recognizable after the transition.”
Spring practice for Jax State will start March 4, as some of the recruits from the 2023 class will take the field as Gamecocks for the first time. The annual Spring game for Jacksonville State has been tentatively scheduled for April 13.