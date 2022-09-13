Jacksonville State’s head football coach, Rich Rodriguez, spoke to the media on Tuesday regarding his team’s first true road win of the season over the Murray State Racers. The Gamecocks dominated, particularly in the second half of the game, to win big by a score of 34-3.
“It was good to go on the road and get a win,” Rodriguez said. “There were times where we didn’t play well or made silly mistakes, but our guys played hard and were engaged in the game. At the end of the game we executed better.”
Rodriguez also spoke more lightheartedly on his team being 3-0, and about everything being better while you’re winning.
“The box lunches are better when you win, the Gatorade is cooler when you win, and the conversations are a whole lot better when you win.”
Rodriguez still knows that the matchup with Tulsa this week will be nothing to joke about, and he is excited for it.
“We’re playing a Division 1 team that’s (also) a bowl team. They have nine seniors starting on defense and they’re really explosive offensively.” Rodriguez said, “We’re moving up next year, and we’re going to play these kinds of opponents in the future, so we’ll find out a lot about where we’re at.”
Redshirt Junior wide receiver Sterling Galban, who leads the team in receiving yards, and redshirt Senior defensive back Yul Gowdy also attended and spoke at the press conference on Tuesday.
Rodriguez raved about both players before they were introduced to the media.
“Sterling is one of our fastest guys and he plays fast. He’s a real competitive guy and he loves being out there.” Rodriguez said, “Yul seems to love football and loves to work, he can play on every special team and he’s a leader in that secondary.”
The veteran cornerback talked about the team’s focus going into each week.
“I try to be a leader and tell the guys not to worry about our record,” Gowdy said. “Don’t focus on the future or the past, worry about being 1-0 this week.”
The Gamecocks defense currently ranks in as the third best team in terms of creating turnovers, in all of the FBS.
“We try to get up to three turnovers at practice. For every turnover we do not get, we have to run,” said Gowdy. The defense also doesn’t like to use the word “turnovers.” The JSU defensive players prefer to use the word “takeaways,” because their mind is set on taking the ball away from the opposing offense every chance they get.
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Tulsa, Oklahoma this Saturday, September 17. Kickoff is set at 6:00pm CST and the game will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. Watch, and see how the undefeated JSU team stacks up against a solid Division 1 level opponent, and if the defense can continue to create takeaways.