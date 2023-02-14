Jacksonville State has added another non-conference FBS opponent to their future schedule, announcing a home-and-home series with Southern Miss on Tuesday morning.
The Gamecocks will host the Golden Eagles on Sept. 21, 2024, and will travel to Hattiesburg to play Southern Miss on Sept. 27, 2025, at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
"This is one of the regional series that we anticipated when we made the move to FBS," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said in a release. "The move into Conference USA has allowed us to connect with several regional programs like Southern Miss, and this allows us to bring an established FBS program to Burgess-Snow Field, while offering a road game that is easy for our fans to travel to. We're excited about the opportunity to play them and will continue to schedule similar opponents going forward."
Jacksonville State has faced off against Southern Miss twice, playing two games against the Golden Eagles in 1937 and 1946, both in Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss won both contests.
This is the third non-conference opponent that Jacksonville State has scheduled for 2024, with a home matchup against Coastal Carolina on Aug. 31 and a trip to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 14 already on its calendar.
In 2025, Jacksonville State has a trip to Statesboro, Georgia, to play Georgia Southern on Sept. 13 and a home matchup with Murray State on Sept. 20 already on its non-conference schedule.
Southern Miss finished 7-6 in their first season in the Sun Belt Conference after a 26-season stay in Conference USA, the future conference of Jacksonville State. The Golden Eagles finished their season with a 38-24 win over the Rice Owls in the LendingTree Bowl.