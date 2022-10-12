Jacksonville State’s head football coach Rich Rodriguez spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss his team’s upcoming matchup with the North Alabama Lions. The Gamecocks are coming off of a much needed bye week after defeating Kennesaw State on October 1st, moving to 5-1 on the season.
“There was a 10 or 11 week stretch where the players didn’t really have much off time,” Rodriguez said. “I think the guys looked a little fresher, and Sunday was a good day (of practice), and we need to have a good week of practice.”
Rodriguez understands the importance of the upcoming matchup with conference rival North Alabama. He also understands the target his team has on their back coming into this matchup against a 1-4 Lions team.
“This is still a big game for the both of us, it’s always a big game for both of us,” Rodriguez said. Last year the Gamecocks barely edged out the Lions 27-24 at home. “We’re going to get their best shot and the players know that, because we got their best shot last year, so we have to play well.”
The game, which is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff, will take place at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. The stadium is home to the Los Angeles Angels Double A affiliate team the Rocket City Trash Pandas. This will be the first ever football game played at the popular baseball stadium.
“It’s going to be a different environment playing in a minor league stadium,” Rodriguez said. “I have never done anything like this before. It’s going to be a grass field, and it’s going to be in great shape, but going in one direction is a little bit different. We will go up there Friday to walk through it, but it’s the same for both teams, so it shouldn’t be a factor.”
Sophomore defensive back Jamari Jemison represented the defense and sophomore offensive lineman Treylen Brown represented the offense at yesterday’s press conference. Jamari Jemison started off by speaking on his team’s readiness for this week’s matchup.
“We’ve had plenty of time to get ready for them, (UNA), so I think we’ll play to our full and best potential,” Jemison said. Jemison also said that playing on a baseball field would be “weird” and that he wasn’t really sure what to do if they caught an interception because both teams have to go in the same direction on the offensive side.
Treylen Brown also spoke about the importance of this game against North Alabama this weekend.
“It’s always a big game, I’ve been here for a while now so I know the rivalry with UNA, and it is very, very real,” Brown said. “They’re a really scrappy team. They play hard, and we’re going to be ready for them.”
Jacksonville State travels to Madison this Saturday, October 15th, to play North Alabama at the unique neutral site game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6PM CST, and tickets are already close to being sold out. The game will still be broadcasted live on ESPN+ for subscribers and JSU faithful to watch.